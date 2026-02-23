I'm a Shopping Director—These 10 Trend-Forward Shoes Will Make Any Closet Feel Current

From It sneakers to modern heels.

Bobby Schuessler's avatar
By
published
in News
the best shoe trends, according to a shopping director
(Image credit: Bobby Schuessler)
Jump to category:

Welcome to Retail Therapy—Who What Wear Shopping Director Bobby Schuessler's digest of everything that matters in shopping. He spends his days uncovering special gems to elevate a wardrobe, and it's all curated right here for you, dear readers. Think of Bobby as your personal shopper, and this is the exclusive list of items that get a yes from him, period.

Shoes are the undisputed favorite in any shopping conversation. Rightfully so—who can resist a gorgeous pair? Certainly not me. I'm partial to stunning loafers that can be dressed up or down, but there is a range of stellar styles on the market that I love and I think you'll love as well.

Below, I rounded up 10 shoe styles that are fresh to wear now and into the rest of 2026. Whether you're looking for a new pair of trend-forward sneakers or a modern heel silhouette for upcoming parties, the picks coming your way are sure to read "cool fashion person." Oh, I also included pieces to style with the shoes for further shopping inspiration.

Adidas Sneakers

Styling Pieces

Reformation Heels

Styling Pieces

Call It Spring Flats

Styling Pieces

The Row Loafers

Styling Pieces

Tony Bianco Mules

Styling Pieces