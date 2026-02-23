I'm a Shopping Director—These 10 Trend-Forward Shoes Will Make Any Closet Feel Current

Welcome to Retail Therapy—Who What Wear Shopping Director Bobby Schuessler's digest of everything that matters in shopping. He spends his days uncovering special gems to elevate a wardrobe, and it's all curated right here for you, dear readers. Think of Bobby as your personal shopper, and this is the exclusive list of items that get a yes from him, period.
Shoes are the undisputed favorite in any shopping conversation. Rightfully so—who can resist a gorgeous pair? Certainly not me. I'm partial to stunning loafers that can be dressed up or down, but there is a range of stellar styles on the market that I love and I think you'll love as well.
Below, I rounded up 10 shoe styles that are fresh to wear now and into the rest of 2026. Whether you're looking for a new pair of trend-forward sneakers or a modern heel silhouette for upcoming parties, the picks coming your way are sure to read "cool fashion person." Oh, I also included pieces to style with the shoes for further shopping inspiration.
Adidas Sneakers
adidas
Stan Smith Lo Pro Shoes
Low-profile sneakers continue to reign supreme for 2026. So many fashion people I know have been gravitating toward this updated take on the classic Stan Smiths. They're fresh and will make any ensemble feel that much cooler.
Styling Pieces
Varley
Maura Half Zip Rib Knit
Levi's
Ribcage Full Length Women's Jeans
Old Navy
Vintage Crew-Neck T-Shirt
Reformation Heels
I keep coming back to these Reformation pumps for the high-vamp design (huge right now) and the lower heel, making them incredibly versatile. Show them off with a pretty skirt.
Styling Pieces
Reformation
Carolina Lace Trim Silk Midi Skirt
Open Edit
Oversize Crewneck Cotton Sweater
DeMellier
The Small Stockholm
Call It Spring Flats
Call It Spring By Aldo
Eleynora Ballet Flats
These on-trend flats look way more expensive than they are with the forward shape. (Note the V cut.) Style them with trousers and a monochromatic shirt-and-sweater duo like the below.
Styling Pieces
Serena Bute London
Trousers
The Row Loafers
The Row
Awar Flat Loafers
I hope these stunning loafers from The Row aren't sold out by the time you're reading this. Side note: The Row, in general, makes my favorite loafers. This pair is minimalist yet striking with the oval toe.
Styling Pieces
Quince
Mallorca Polarized Acetate Sunglasses
Tony Bianco Mules
Tony Bianco
Shirley Pointed Cap Toe Mules
Need a pretty pair of heels for an upcoming party? This style is lovely with the cap toe and bow detail. Satin pants and an architectural sweater would work well here.
Styling Pieces
Nordstrom
Flared Crewneck Cardigan
H&M
Embroidered Satin Pants