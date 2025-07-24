Calling It: Within a Month, Everyone Will Be Wearing This Cropped-Pants-and-T-Shirt Outfit

Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

I love a casual Jennifer Lawrence summer outfit, and she's really been churning them out this summer, providing us all with a plethora of outfit inspiration. I especially admire the way she embraces the most of-the-moment trends but styles them in a way that makes them seem accessible. You can tell that she puts thought into her outfits and has fun with choosing them, but she never looks like she's trying too hard. Now that I've gushed, let's get to her latest casual outfit for another summer day walking around NYC.

Two things most of us own are a T-shirt and cropped pants—I know I do in spades. Now that cropped pants are cool again, I am looking for fresh ways to style them. Thanks to Lawrence, I have a new idea. She paired an oversize white T-shirt with cropped red pants, but instead of leaving it at that, she also wore a lace-trimmed slip dress that peeked out under her tee. Wearing dresses and skirts over pants continues to be a thing, and lace-trimmed skirts are one of the key trends this summer, so this outfit couldn't be more ideal for the season. Lastly, Lawrence, who is an expert at accessorizing, completed her look with a suede tote, rubber flip-flops, and a Polo Ralph Lauren baseball cap. It was head-to-toe perfection if you ask me.

With that, keep scrolling to shop the outfit, which I'm sure everyone who sees it will want to copy ASAP.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a white T-shirt, a lace skirt over cropped red pants, flip-flops, and a Polo Ralph Lauren tan hat in NYC.

(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Goldie Organic Girlfriend Tee ($85); Dolce & Gabbana slip; Liffner Tall Sprout Tote ($486); Havaianas You Flip Flops ($25); Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Sport Cap ($50)

Get the Look

Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt

Intimissimi, Silk Slip With Lace Insert Detail
Intimissimi
Silk Slip With Lace Insert Detail

Airy Gauze Beach Pant
J.Crew
Airy Gauze Beach Pant

Tall Sprout Tote Black Suede - 30% Off
Liffner
Tall Sprout Tote Black Suede

You Flip Flop
Havaianas
You Flip Flops

Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Sport Cap
Polo Ralph Lauren
Chino Sport Cap

Shop More Cropped Pants + Lace-Trimmed Skirts and Dresses

Gale Mid Rise Capri Pant
Reformation
Gale Mid Rise Capri Pants

Mid-Rise Kick-Flare Satin Ankle Pant
Banana Republic
Mid-Rise Kick-Flare Satin Ankle Pants

Cosmo Cropped Pant in Textured Satin
J.Crew
Cosmo Cropped Pant in Textured Satin

Aria Satin Cropped Pant
Reformation
Aria Satin Cropped Pants

Neera Satin Skirt
Reformation
Neera Satin Skirt

Only Hearts Silk Charmeuse Mini Slip
Only Hearts
Silk Charmeuse Mini Slip

Nadia Lace Trim Miniskirt
STAUD
Nadia Lace Trim Miniskirt

Paulina Lace Trim Satin Chemise
In Bloom by Jonquil
Paulina Lace Trim Satin Chemise

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸