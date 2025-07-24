Calling It: Within a Month, Everyone Will Be Wearing This Cropped-Pants-and-T-Shirt Outfit

I love a casual Jennifer Lawrence summer outfit, and she's really been churning them out this summer, providing us all with a plethora of outfit inspiration. I especially admire the way she embraces the most of-the-moment trends but styles them in a way that makes them seem accessible. You can tell that she puts thought into her outfits and has fun with choosing them, but she never looks like she's trying too hard. Now that I've gushed, let's get to her latest casual outfit for another summer day walking around NYC.
Two things most of us own are a T-shirt and cropped pants—I know I do in spades. Now that cropped pants are cool again, I am looking for fresh ways to style them. Thanks to Lawrence, I have a new idea. She paired an oversize white T-shirt with cropped red pants, but instead of leaving it at that, she also wore a lace-trimmed slip dress that peeked out under her tee. Wearing dresses and skirts over pants continues to be a thing, and lace-trimmed skirts are one of the key trends this summer, so this outfit couldn't be more ideal for the season. Lastly, Lawrence, who is an expert at accessorizing, completed her look with a suede tote, rubber flip-flops, and a Polo Ralph Lauren baseball cap. It was head-to-toe perfection if you ask me.
With that, keep scrolling to shop the outfit, which I'm sure everyone who sees it will want to copy ASAP.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.