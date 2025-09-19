White Button-Downs Are Boring—This Is the Shirt Trend It Girls Are Wearing With Leggings and Uggs Instead

I think we can all agree that white button-down shirts serve a great many purposes in our wardrobes. There are a million ways to wear them, but the fact of the matter is that they're boring. That said, we need boring items (AKA basics) in our wardrobes, so by no means am I saying that you should put them in the donation pile, but I am noticing a shift in the type of button-downs It girls and the fashion crowd are starting to wear as fall creeps in, and it's plaid button-downs.
For much of 2025, we've been talking about how plaid is making a comeback, and the comeback is officially here. I'm bringing checks up now because Emily Ratajkowski, who is always up on the latest trends, just stepped out in London wearing an oversized plaid shirt as part of a casual, cool outfit. With the oversized brown plaid button-down, she wore a leather jacket, black flared leggings, and Ugg mules. Sure, the outfit would've still looked cool with a white button-down, but the checked one is much more fall 2025.
Keep scrolling to shop plaid shirts to wear with leggings and Uggs, and everything else in your fall wardrobe.
