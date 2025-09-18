If You Order the Sweater Trend Kendall Jenner Just Wore Before October, I'll Know You're a Fashion Person

As October inches closer and closer, I'm guessing your fall wardrobe is top of mind. Speaking from my own personal experience, I'm pretty selective about what I choose to add to it, as I don't get rid of all that much stuff from year to year—especially sweaters, as they tend to be quite timeless. But if I didn't already own the sweater trend Kendall Jenner just wore on the streets of NYC, it would definitely be on my list to buy ASAP. The trend is a red cardigan, which Jenner effortlessly paired with a cropped white tank top, relaxed-fitting black trousers, and flip-flops.
So why do I think a red cardigan is a key sweater trend to order, you ask? For starters, any trend that Jenner wears has been proven to be legit. The girl has great taste. But also, crewneck cardigans continue to be a wildly popular trend, in general, as is the color red. And as I reported in my NYFW S/S 26 street style trend roundup earlier this week, red accent sweaters were a piece I spotted many of the show attendees wearing. Given all of this, I think it's safe to say that a red cardigan would be an excellent addition to your fall 2025 wardrobe. Keep scrolling to shop a few of my current favorites. (FYI, the Reformation one is already in my closet.)
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.