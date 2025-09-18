The Easiest Way to Make a Maxi Skirt Look Cooler For Fall 2025 Is the Shoe Trend Dua Lipa Just Wore

A maxi skirt has always been a favorite fashion item of mine; they're so easy to slip on, and can add a sense of elegance to an outfit—even a basic one. Lately, though, I haven’t reached for one in a while. Maxi skirts are a great, versatile piece to have, but I’ve been stuck on what to wear with them, as they can also be a bit too dressy for someone who is always on the go. Lucky for me, Dua Lipa recently wore a maxi skirt outfit in NYC with a shoe trend that made it look much cooler, especially for this fall.
While stepping out in NYC in advance of her string of performances at Madison Square Garden, Dua Lipa wore a classic white, striped button-down, a gray maxi skirt, and a pair of black mesh heels. I was genuinely shocked at how cool the shoes made her maxi skirt look. Of course, the outfit was incredibly chic already, but adding a black mesh heel rather than a plain, opaque one was a smart styling trick to add texture and dimension to an outfit made of seemingly “professional” pieces. I can dust off my maxi skirt, knowing I can style mine similarly.
If you’re also stuck on what to wear to make your maxi skirts look cooler, or just want to try recreating Dua Lipa’s outfit, keep scrolling to shop similar items.
