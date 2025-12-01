Girls That "Get It" in London and Palm Springs Are Wearing This Anti-Denim Pant Trend With Loafers and Mules

Typically, when an item starts to go viral, particularly because a celebrity is seen wearing it, the piece is seconds away from selling out, or worse, is already out of stock. But not this time. In fact, the buzzy buy of the day is not only fully in stock but also on sale for the holiday weekend, and let me just say that it is one of the best Cyber Monday fashion deals of the day—period.
I'm talking about Adidas track pants, which, between November 25 and 28, were seen on not one but two A-listers. The retro, sporty bottoms have always been a celeb favorite, but their popularity comes in waves, and right now, they're peaking. Case in point: Lila Moss was first seen wearing a navy-and-yellow pair during a holiday shopping excursion around Notting Hill in London. The model wore her relaxed pair with loafers, adding a Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 hobo bag and long black coat to finish off the early-winter ensemble.
Loafers are a great way to dress up this denim alternative, giving it a cool but sophisticated look that's bound to warrant compliments from passersby. That being said, it's not the only way to wear track pants this winter. What makes this pant trend so popular is its versatility. Don't put track pants in a box, thinking they can only be worn in a sporty, athletic way. They can just as easily be styled with kitten heels and a fur coat as they can with sneakers and a sports bra.
While in Palm Springs with her husband, Justin, Hailey Bieber showed off yet another track-pants styling option. The two grabbed coffee at Vintage Coffee, both in retro sportswear, with Justin donning a Real Madrid jersey, shorts, and puffer mules, while Hailey chose a Marty Supreme windbreaker in gold and green and a pair of navy-blue Adidas track pants. She finished off the casual look with her signature tiny sunglasses and a pair of black platform slipper mules.
There's really no end to the ways It girls around the world—in cities other than London and Palm Springs, too, like Paris, NYC, and Copenhagen—are styling Adidas track pants for winter, and right now, you can join them at a serious discount. Scroll down to shop Moss's exact pair of track pants for just $53 (from $75) during Adidas's Cyber Monday sale. A classic black color-way is also available, as is red.
