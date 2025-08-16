These Are the It Sneakers Celebrities Love to Wear With Baggy Pants and Jeans

Baggy pants and jeans are still a leading trend even celebrities are following, and they are pairing them with these particular sneakers: Puma Speedcats. The most recent celebrity to sport them is Sophie Turner, who was spotted wearing navy blue Puma Speedcats in NYC. Her laid-back gray hoodie and navy baggy pants were paired with the sporty, suede sneakers. Her pop of color was a gold monogrammed, teal blue Louis Vuitton bag.

Puma Speedcats have been worn everywhere lately, with celebrities like Rihanna stepping out in them often, as well as Julia Garner and Vittoria Ceretti pairing them with their baggy pants and jeans. The sneakers have been the It sneaker all summer, and rose to popularity even more after the brand collaborated with Balenciaga. The sneakers are getting all the limelight because of their easy, laid-back silhouette that makes an outfit casual and stylish at the same time. It’s safe to say that Puma Speedcats are going to continue to be the It sneaker of the year.

If you think so too, keep scrolling for some Puma Speedcat outfit inspiration and shop the sneakers in an array of colorways that work for your style.

Sophie Turner wearing a gray hoodie, navy sweatpants, and navy Puma sneakers

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

On Sophie Turner: Akimabo Zip-Up Hoodie ($170); Puma OG Speedcat Sneakers ($100)

Get the Look

More Celeb Puma Speedcat + Baggy Pants Inspiration

Rihanna wearing a blazer, baggy pants, and baby pink Puma Speedcat sneakers

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images)

WHO: Rihanna rocking her Puma Speedcats with a blazer and baggy pants.

Julia Garner wearing a white graphic T-shirt with baggy jeans and black Puma Speedcat sneakers

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

WHO: Julia Garner sporting her pair of Puma Speedcats with a casual T-shirt and baggy blue jeans.

Vittoria Ceretti wearing a black leather jacket, khaki baggy pants, and tan Puma Speedcat sneakers

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images)

WHO: Vittoria Ceretti dressing up her pair of Puma Speedcats with baggy trousers.

Shop More Puma Speedcat Sneakers

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

