They're Here: The Next Major It Sneakers of 2025
Sportswear and fashion meet again in Balenciaga's latest collaboration with Puma. Originally teased in its F/W 25 runway collection featuring sleek tracksuits and "destroyed" Speedcats, the collaboration has finally made an appearance off-runway since its release. Model Amelia Gray was spotted during Paris Fashion Week in a head-to-toe Puma look, including the new distressed Speedcats in black, that was equal parts sporty and chic. Gray has been a Puma fan for a while now, having just appeared in a campaign for the Puma Mostro last month. Considering her It-girl status and relationship with the brand, it just feels right that she would be the one to debut the new anticipated sneakers.
The Puma Speedcat was originally introduced in 1999 and has remained a go-to sneaker style for many over the years. The reworked Balenciaga Speedcat nods to its history and maintains some of the original design, including the flat sole and cutoff Formstrip introduced in 1958. The structure of these shoes is not just worn. They're stripped to give the sneakers a flexible, sock-like feel. Sneakers, in general, have been having a fun year of new drops and luxury brand collabs, but this style feels particularly special because it sits within Demna's last collection for Balenciaga.
The sneakers weren't unveiled alone; the runway also debuted other Puma x Balenciaga items, including T-shirts, tracksuits, shorts, coats, and another shoe style—satin slip-on ballet flats . Luxury sneaker collaborations tend to generate hype, and I can guarantee the fashion industry will be clamoring for this one. Demna's last bow at Balenciaga will always hold a special place in my heart. Anyway, if you want to be one of the first to wear the next major It sneakers of the year before they sell out, keep scrolling.
On Amelia Gray: Puma T7 Always On Crop Track Jacket ($70), Balenciaga x Puma Speedcat Suede ($685)
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.
