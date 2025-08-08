Don't Overthink Your Next Outfit—Just Throw On This Basic to Elevate Your Jeans

Basics are the unsung heroes of our closets. We don’t give them enough love, but they are the pieces we reach for often. Not everything we wear has to be ultra trendy, and the outfit the ultimate style expert, Rihanna, just wore to run errands inBeverly Hills proves that notion.
Rihanna wore her Alexander Wang baggy jeans and a tank top with a basic that instantly elevated her outfit: a blazer. She added a pair of sunglasses and a few layered gold necklaces to accessorize. While blazers may seem too dressy for a casual outing, they’re actually perfect for day-to-night dressing. They're versatile pieces that, in my humble opinion, are equal parts dressy and casual. What I love about RiRi's look is that each piece is easy to find in one's existing wardrobe.
If you’re not trying to overthink you’re next outfit and just want to keep things simple, keep scrolling to shop blazers and baggy jeans to wear with them
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.