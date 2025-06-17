Trust a Frequent Flyer—These Cool Sneakers Will Make Drawstring Pants Look First-Class Coded

I rarely wear sneakers, preferring heels, flats, or boots to their sportier counterpart. The only exception is at the airport, where truly no other shoes are acceptable. Of course, some sneakers are better suited for TSA lines, takeoff delays, and long flights. Plus, if you care about how they look both at the airport and upon arriving at your destination, picking out the right sneakers is important business. My pick? Adidas Sambas—the low-profile, extremely comfy sneakers that double as chic, fashion-approved shoes for busy travel days. And I'm far from the only one frequenting the German athletic brand's iconic indoor soccer shoes at the airport.

Sophie Turner arriving at JFK Airport wearing a gray bomber jacket, sweatpants, and Adidas blue and white Samba sneakers.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Sophie Turner: Adidas Samba OG Shoes ($100); Scarlet & Sam Capsule Bomber ($235)

Samba Og Shoes
adidas
Samba OG Shoes

Over the weekend, Sophie Turner joined a long list of devoted in-flight Samba fans when she arrived at JFK Airport in New York wearing a white pair with blue stripes. With the clearly beloved pair (I hate when my sneakers are too pristine), she wore a gray cropped bomber jacket and matching drawstring pants, creating the perfect airport ensemble if comfort and style are both on your preflight checklist. She finished off the look with Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses and a simple black tote bag.

Get Turner's foolproof airport look by pairing your favorite drawstring pants with one of the chic pairs of Adidas Sambas below.

