Have you heard the news? Maude Apatow is Who What Wear's May cover star! By the time she walked the Met Gala red carpet on Monday, we were already putting the final touches on our gorgeous story featuring original photography and an in-depth profile that touches on a wide range of topics, including Zendaya, musical theater, directing, and more. In our companion video below, we asked Apatow rapid-fire questions that she gamely answered for us.
When asked about her favorite fashion, beauty, or wellness obsession right now, Apatow was quick to point out an accessory I'm only familiar with because I see chic people using it on flights: Drowsy's SilkSleepMask. "I love the Drowsy eye masks, the sleeping masks," Apatow told Who What Wear. "It's almost like a giant pillow for your face. It's silk, and it's so nice." The luxury mask is not only designed to block out all light, but it is also supposed to improve fine lines, dark circles, and skin hydration. Consider me sold. Scroll down to shop it for yourself. Plus, watch the full YouTube video to see Apatow answer our other burning questions about Euphoria, how her style has evolved in her 20s, and more.
Watch Our Video Interview With Maude Apatow
Maude Apatow Says She Still Doesn’t Know How Euphoria Ends | Who What Wear - YouTube