Anine Bing Is Beyond Chic, and Her New Summer Line Screams Cool It Girl

I consider Anine Bing (above) to be one of my greatest sources of style inspiration. I consistently add her posts to my Saved folder on Instagram because her looks are modern yet make sense for day-to-day life. And that's how I'd describe the pieces within her coveted namesake label.
Each collection is filled with trend-forward and versatile items that can easily be weaved into and elevate a wardrobe. The latest summer 2026 drop consists of just that—A+ selects that read cool, in-the-know It girl (aka Anine Bing herself) thanks to directional silhouettes.
Below, I'm sharing my favorite summer pieces, including a gorgeous dress, a beautiful top, a stunning raffia bag, and so much more. Happy shopping.