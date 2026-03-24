Not to brag, but I'm something of a jeans-and-flats connoisseur. It's pretty rare to see me in a different outfit combo. Some may call it laziness, but I choose to think of it as a signature uniform. You know Anna Wintour's bob haircut and oversized shades? Yeah, that's my level of commitment when it comes to wearing jeans and flat shoes. I do, however, like to mix things up on top. I'll always like wearing simple T-shirts, but spring is the perfect time to wear something a bit more fun.
Enter Katie Holmes. She was just photographed in San Diego, where she starred in a production of Henrik Ibsen's Hedda Gabler, wearing a Dôen Frederica Top ($168), patchwork jeans, and Franco Sarto Oakes Square Toe Flats ($101). With its puffed sleeves, scalloped lace trim, floral embroidery, and pinstuck clusters, her blouse is an upgrade to your standard-issue white T-shirt, yet is just as easy to wear. Scroll down to see and shop Katie Holmes's outfit.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.