Not Croc—Fashion People in Their 30s and 60s Are Wearing This Elegant Shoe Trend With Jeans

Shop the expensive-looking flat-shoe trend Demi Moore and Harry Styles love.

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Demi Moore wears an ivory sweater.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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It's nearly that time of year when wearing jeans starts to feel repetitive and denim outfit ideas run dry. Don't worry—there's a fresh way to style your favorite jeans, and it revolves around the shoes, specifically eel-leather flats. This exotic animal print features a smooth texture, a natural striped pattern, and a high shine. The best part is that the pattern is timeless and ageless, so anyone can wear it at any time of the year. Celebrities like Demi Moore and Harry Styles have adopted this look, pairing jeans with eel-leather flats.

Moore and Styles have a 31-year age gap and distinct fashion tastes, but despite their differences, they have proven that eel-leather loafers can make your basic jeans look and feel new and elegant in 2026. Take, for example, Moore, who was spotted in L.A. wearing frayed-hem jeans with a beige knit cardigan, a Gucci bag, and eel-leather loafers. Meanwhile, in Rome, Styles was seen in a beige car coat, straight-leg jeans, The Row's eel-leather Soft Loafers, and a beanie.

Demi Moore wears a cardigan, a Gucci bag, jeans and eel-leather flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Demi Moore: Gucci Borsetto Bag ($2600)

While croc and snakeskin flats are chic and pair well with jeans, the eel-print flats feel noteworthy because not everyone has their hands on a pair—yet. If you're inspired to add rich-looking eel-leather shoes to your rotation, keep scrolling. Ahead, we're sharing the best flats along with fresh straight-leg jeans to pair with them.

Harry Styles wears eel-leather loafers with jeans and a trench coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Best Eel-Leather Flats and Jeans