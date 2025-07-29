Calling It: This Is the Last Big Shoe Color Trend of Summer 2025

We're in the last stretch of summer, and it's feeling bittersweet. Many of the trends this season were elegant, but there's one more shoe color trend to try that adds a fun punch to the outfits it's paired with—limoncello yellow. It's energetic and playful, and it perfectly captures the essence of summer. Plus, Hailey Bieber has already been endorsing it for the past several weeks.
The latest celebrity to try the fizzy color trend is Lindsay Lohan, who has been in NYC this week promoting Freakier Friday. She made a stop at Good Morning America yesterdaywearing limoncello-yellow patent-leather Sova heels from Christian Louboutin. As for the rest of her outfit, the yellow plaid tweed set by Balmain channeled Cher from Clueless and Lohan's iconic portrayal of Annie James from The Parent Trap with her yellow headband and slightly rounded sunglasses, which her stylist Andrew Mukamal confirmed. (I love a reference.) The look was '90s coded but had a modern twist thanks to the sleek black handbag she completed the look with.
Butter-yellow shoes have been the main character this season, but their brighter counterpart is here to stay through the end of summer and beyond. Keep scrolling to embrace the limoncello-yellow shoe trend yourself and shop it on everything from flats to heels to sneakers.
On Lindsay Lohan: Balmain set; Hermès bag; Christian Louboutin shoes; Oliver Peoples sunglasses
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.