The Ultra-Rich Looking Color Trend That Better Than Black (Yes, Really)

a collage of the navy color trend on the fall 2024 runway with various models all wearing blue clothing
Like clockwork, a few colors always emerge from the back of our closets once temperatures begin to drop. Black! Brown! Beige! All of them are the fashion crowd's in-formal welcoming committee for fall. But beyond the more obvious shades, occasionally, there will be a few other colors that manage to capture our collective attention. Recently, some of those hues that have taken the runways by storm include oxblood, dove gray, and even olive green—which all, ironically, can be considered fall neutrals. For the record, these color trends are far from groundbreaking. However, for some fashion people, the mere concept of opting for clothing that's not black, brown, or beige can be, well, earth-shattering. Considering that we've seen so many conversations crop up around alternatives to black, it's only a matter of time before one color comes back into the chat: navy.

Before you scream at your screen, hear me out. Embracing color can be challenging for the fashion crowd (no shade intended). But opting for an unexpected neutral, like navy, allows us to make our everyday staples feel a bit more elegant with little effort. But if that's not enough to sell you on this shade, keep scrolling. In an effort to prove that this color is actually, dare I say, the "new" black, I've pulled ample proof that this particular shade permeated F/W 24 collections. Ahead, you'll find a few styling examples of this color trend on the runway and a curation of the best navy clothing for fall from Nordstrom, H&M, Aritzia, J.Crew, and a few other retailers. Fair warning: this story may cause you to want to stop wearing all-black. Proceed with caution.

the navy color trend shown on Bottega Veneta's fall runway worn by a model wearing gold earrings, a white button-down, a navy trench coat, brown mules, and a navy handbag

Mango Classic Trench Coat With Belt

MANGO
Classic Trench Coat With Belt

Nothing is more timeless than a navy trench coat.

Small Andiamo Intrecciato Shoulder Bag
Bottega Veneta
Small Andiamo Intrecciato Shoulder Bag

What's not to love about this navy Bottega Veneta bag?

Collins Shirt
Reformation
Collins Shirt

Give your white button-down a well-deserved break.

Pleated Barrel-Leg Cotton Pants
COS
Pleated Barrel-Leg Cotton Pants

Note the trend-forward barrel shape of these trousers.

The navy color trend shown on Lovechild1979's runway worn by a model wearing a black turtleneck layered under a navy dress styled with a black belt and black shoes

Mango Round-Neck Knitted Dress
Mango
Round-Neck Knitted Dress

Sweater dress season is coming!

Michaela Mary Jane Flat
Sam Edelman
Michaela Mary Jane Flat in Navy

Meet the perfect ballet flats for fall.

Knit Cardigan
H&M
Knit Cardigan in Navy

Layer up!

Satin Effect Midi Skirt
ZARA
Satin Effect Midi Skirt in Navy

The great thing about this navy slip skirt? It can be worn in nearly every season.

navy color trend shown on Carven's fall runway worn by a model wearing a navy blazer with a black blouse, navy trousers, and white pointed heels

Everlane The Oversized Blazer in Buttersmooth Navy
Everlane
The Oversized Blazer in Buttersmooth Navy

Navy blazers never go out of style.

Aritzia The Effortless Pant
Aritzia
The Effortless Pant

You won't have to put too much effort into looking elegant with these pleated pants.

Felted Jacket With Shawl Collar
H&M
Felted Jacket With Shawl Collar

It's giving Toteme.

Skinny Everywhere Ponte Pant
Banana Republic
Skinny Everywhere Ponte Pant in Navy

Sublime. No notes.

the navy color trend shown on Aknvas's fall runway worn by a model wearing a navy pinstripe blazer top with matching trousers and black shoes

Collection Vivienne Blazer in Pinstripe Italian Wool Blend
J.Crew
Collection Vivienne Blazer in Pinstripe Italian Wool Blend

I'm a sucker for a pinstripe suit. Pair with the matching portia pant ($275).

Babaton Deniro Vest in Dark Night Navy
Aritzia
Babaton Deniro Vest in Dark Night Navy

You can style this vest with matching navy separates or dark-wash denim.

Skirt Thai
MANGO
Skirt in Navy

Pleated skirts are already quite polished, but the shade of this particular one raises the bar.

Gambol Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Gambol Slingback Pointed Toe Pump in Navy

Honestly, I didn't know that my wardrobe was missing a pair of navy slingback heels until now.

The navy color trend shown on Bevza's fall runway worn by a model wearing a navy turtleneck dress with gold hardware styled with black heels

The Essential Curve Shoulder Bag
Madewell
The Essential Curve Shoulder Bag

It's not fall if you're not wearing something suede, IMHO.

Scarf-Detail Wool Maxi Dress
COS
Scarf-Detail Wool Maxi Dress

The scarf detail on this dress is sending me.

Reformation Roxanne Over the Knee Boot
Reformation
Roxanne Over the Knee Boot

Navy knee-high boots? It's a need, not a want.

Bodycon Dress
H&M
Bodycon Dress

Gawking over the bustier detail on this bodycon dress.

the navy color trend shown on Michael Kors's fall runway worn by a model wearing a navy blue coat over a gray sweater with matching gray pants, a brown belt, and brown pointed heels

Babaton The Constant Coat
Aritzia
Babaton The Constant Coat

I can attest to Aritzia's outerwear being worth the investment—especially when it's as elevated as this navy double-breasted coat.

Ribbed Merino Mock-Neck Tank
Banana Republic
Ribbed Merino Mock-Neck Tank

Shiv Roy would approve.

Good American Better Than Leather Faux Leather Pants
Good American
Better Than Leather Faux Leather Pants

PSA: leather pants can come in colors other than black and brown.

Whitney Leather Loafer
G.H.BASS
Whitney Leather Loafer in Navy

These loafers capture the essence of the old-money aesthetic.

the navy color trend shown on Tom Ford's fall runway showed on a model wearing a navy army jacket with matching pants and matching sandals

Mango Double-Breasted Wool Coat
Mango
Double-Breasted Wool Coat

I thought about gatekeeping this coat, but it's too good.

Robinson T Monogram Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Robinson T Monogram Convertible Shoulder Bag

Tory Burch always understands the assignment.

Cashmere Relaxed T-Shirt
J.Crew
Cashmere Relaxed T-Shirt

Chic, chic, chic.

The Avery Pleated Skort by Maeve
Antropologie
The Avery Pleated Skort by Maeve

BRB, I'm going to recreate this navy skirt's styling now.

