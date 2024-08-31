The Ultra-Rich Looking Color Trend That Better Than Black (Yes, Really)

Like clockwork, a few colors always emerge from the back of our closets once temperatures begin to drop. Black! Brown! Beige! All of them are the fashion crowd's in-formal welcoming committee for fall. But beyond the more obvious shades, occasionally, there will be a few other colors that manage to capture our collective attention. Recently, some of those hues that have taken the runways by storm include oxblood, dove gray, and even olive green—which all, ironically, can be considered fall neutrals. For the record, these color trends are far from groundbreaking. However, for some fashion people, the mere concept of opting for clothing that's not black, brown, or beige can be, well, earth-shattering. Considering that we've seen so many conversations crop up around alternatives to black, it's only a matter of time before one color comes back into the chat: navy.

Before you scream at your screen, hear me out. Embracing color can be challenging for the fashion crowd (no shade intended). But opting for an unexpected neutral, like navy, allows us to make our everyday staples feel a bit more elegant with little effort. But if that's not enough to sell you on this shade, keep scrolling. In an effort to prove that this color is actually, dare I say, the "new" black, I've pulled ample proof that this particular shade permeated F/W 24 collections. Ahead, you'll find a few styling examples of this color trend on the runway and a curation of the best navy clothing for fall from Nordstrom, H&M, Aritzia, J.Crew, and a few other retailers. Fair warning: this story may cause you to want to stop wearing all-black. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Bottega Veneta)

MANGO Classic Trench Coat With Belt $140 SHOP NOW Nothing is more timeless than a navy trench coat.

Bottega Veneta Small Andiamo Intrecciato Shoulder Bag $4500 SHOP NOW What's not to love about this navy Bottega Veneta bag?

Reformation Collins Shirt $148 SHOP NOW Give your white button-down a well-deserved break.

COS Pleated Barrel-Leg Cotton Pants $135 SHOP NOW Note the trend-forward barrel shape of these trousers.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Lovechild1979)

Mango Round-Neck Knitted Dress $60 SHOP NOW Sweater dress season is coming!

Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flat in Navy $70 SHOP NOW Meet the perfect ballet flats for fall.

H&M Knit Cardigan in Navy $25 SHOP NOW Layer up!

ZARA Satin Effect Midi Skirt in Navy $46 SHOP NOW The great thing about this navy slip skirt? It can be worn in nearly every season.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Carven)

Everlane The Oversized Blazer in Buttersmooth Navy $198 $149 SHOP NOW Navy blazers never go out of style.

Aritzia The Effortless Pant $168 SHOP NOW You won't have to put too much effort into looking elegant with these pleated pants.

H&M Felted Jacket With Shawl Collar $40 SHOP NOW It's giving Toteme.

Banana Republic Skinny Everywhere Ponte Pant in Navy $100 SHOP NOW Sublime. No notes.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Aknvas)

J.Crew Collection Vivienne Blazer in Pinstripe Italian Wool Blend $375 SHOP NOW I'm a sucker for a pinstripe suit. Pair with the matching portia pant ($275).

Aritzia Babaton Deniro Vest in Dark Night Navy $118 SHOP NOW You can style this vest with matching navy separates or dark-wash denim.

MANGO Skirt in Navy $100 SHOP NOW Pleated skirts are already quite polished, but the shade of this particular one raises the bar.

Jeffrey Campbell Gambol Slingback Pointed Toe Pump in Navy $160 SHOP NOW Honestly, I didn't know that my wardrobe was missing a pair of navy slingback heels until now.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Bevza)

Madewell The Essential Curve Shoulder Bag $198 SHOP NOW It's not fall if you're not wearing something suede, IMHO.

COS Scarf-Detail Wool Maxi Dress $170 SHOP NOW The scarf detail on this dress is sending me.

Reformation Roxanne Over the Knee Boot $598 SHOP NOW Navy knee-high boots? It's a need, not a want.

H&M Bodycon Dress $35 SHOP NOW Gawking over the bustier detail on this bodycon dress.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Michael Kors)

Aritzia Babaton The Constant Coat $375 SHOP NOW I can attest to Aritzia's outerwear being worth the investment—especially when it's as elevated as this navy double-breasted coat.

Banana Republic Ribbed Merino Mock-Neck Tank $80 SHOP NOW Shiv Roy would approve.

Good American Better Than Leather Faux Leather Pants $185 SHOP NOW PSA: leather pants can come in colors other than black and brown.

G.H.BASS Whitney Leather Loafer in Navy $175 SHOP NOW These loafers capture the essence of the old-money aesthetic.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Tom Ford)

Mango Double-Breasted Wool Coat $230 SHOP NOW I thought about gatekeeping this coat, but it's too good.

Tory Burch Robinson T Monogram Convertible Shoulder Bag $398 SHOP NOW Tory Burch always understands the assignment.