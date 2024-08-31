The Ultra-Rich Looking Color Trend That Better Than Black (Yes, Really)
Like clockwork, a few colors always emerge from the back of our closets once temperatures begin to drop. Black! Brown! Beige! All of them are the fashion crowd's in-formal welcoming committee for fall. But beyond the more obvious shades, occasionally, there will be a few other colors that manage to capture our collective attention. Recently, some of those hues that have taken the runways by storm include oxblood, dove gray, and even olive green—which all, ironically, can be considered fall neutrals. For the record, these color trends are far from groundbreaking. However, for some fashion people, the mere concept of opting for clothing that's not black, brown, or beige can be, well, earth-shattering. Considering that we've seen so many conversations crop up around alternatives to black, it's only a matter of time before one color comes back into the chat: navy.
Before you scream at your screen, hear me out. Embracing color can be challenging for the fashion crowd (no shade intended). But opting for an unexpected neutral, like navy, allows us to make our everyday staples feel a bit more elegant with little effort. But if that's not enough to sell you on this shade, keep scrolling. In an effort to prove that this color is actually, dare I say, the "new" black, I've pulled ample proof that this particular shade permeated F/W 24 collections. Ahead, you'll find a few styling examples of this color trend on the runway and a curation of the best navy clothing for fall from Nordstrom, H&M, Aritzia, J.Crew, and a few other retailers. Fair warning: this story may cause you to want to stop wearing all-black. Proceed with caution.
What's not to love about this navy Bottega Veneta bag?
The great thing about this navy slip skirt? It can be worn in nearly every season.
You won't have to put too much effort into looking elegant with these pleated pants.
I'm a sucker for a pinstripe suit. Pair with the matching portia pant ($275).
You can style this vest with matching navy separates or dark-wash denim.
Pleated skirts are already quite polished, but the shade of this particular one raises the bar.
Honestly, I didn't know that my wardrobe was missing a pair of navy slingback heels until now.
It's not fall if you're not wearing something suede, IMHO.
I can attest to Aritzia's outerwear being worth the investment—especially when it's as elevated as this navy double-breasted coat.
PSA: leather pants can come in colors other than black and brown.
These loafers capture the essence of the old-money aesthetic.
Tory Burch always understands the assignment.
BRB, I'm going to recreate this navy skirt's styling now.
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a fashion editor living in New York City. What began as a hobby (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a career dedicated to storytelling through various forms of digital media. She started her career at the print publication 303 Magazine, where she wrote stories, helped produce photo shoots, and planned Denver Fashion Week. After moving to Los Angeles, she worked as MyDomaine's social media editor until she was promoted to work across all of Clique's publications (MyDomaine, Byrdie, and Who What Wear) as the community manager. Over the past few years, Jasmine has worked on Who What Wear's editorial team, using her extensive background to champion rising BIPOC designers, weigh in on viral trends, and profile stars such as Janet Mock and Victoria Monét. She is especially interested in exploring how art, fashion, and pop culture intersect online and IRL.
