Spotted at the Ritz Paris: The Flat Shoe Trend Chic Parisians Wear With Capris, Miniskirts, and Jeans

If you've ever wondered what makes French girls and people in Paris especially such cool, admirable dressers, the secret lies in timeless wardrobe items. Look through the feed of your favorite Paris-based content creator, editor, model, or stylist, and you'll probably find photos of them wearing staples like 501s, Hermès Kelly bags, and Cartier Tank watches. Then they add a white tee, tank top, or button-down shirt, and can walk out the door. They know what's good, and aren't afraid to wear them on repeat. And of all the classic items they grab for time and time again, none are as prevalent on the streets of Paris as Repetto's Cendrillon Ballerina Flats.

Most recently, Lila Moss, who's in the French capital for men's fashion week, was seen outside the Ritz Paris entering the hotel wearing her go-to pair of Repetto flats, styling them alongside a fitted white T-shirt, oatmeal-colored miniskirt, and black shoulder bag. She accessorized simply with a gold cuff bracelet, a pendant necklace, and tiny black sunglasses.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Lila Moss: Repetto Cendrillon Ballerina Flats ($323)

French girls and fashion people visiting the city don't just style them with miniskirts, though. They're the everyday shoe of everyone in Paris and surrounding cities, and can often be seen alongside capri pants, linen trousers, jeans, tailored pants, and more. They're more popular on the beaches of the French Riviera than flip flops, and have been spotted on Lily Rose Depp, Kaia Gerber, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Moss, Laura Harrier, and Hailey Bieber. Basically, they're the only ballet flats you could ever need, which is probably why they're always selling out.

For now, you can buy the classic black leather pair on sale at SSENSE in most sizes. But don't wait, they'll be gone in no time.

Shop ballet flats: