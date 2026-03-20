Spotted In New York: Off-Duty Supermodels Wearing These French-Girl Jeans With Boots for Spring

New Yorkers know Parisian jeans look best. Here's the trending shoe they’re wearing them with this spring.

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An image of Miranda Kerr wearing jeans and boots whilst in New York.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Ask anyone who lives in London or New York about where they find the most sartorial inspiration, and they’ll probably tell you that the most tasteful dressers who call those places home are their biggest source. However, if you corner them in a more vulnerable moment, you might actually get the truth, which is that, regardless of the silhouettes native to their cities, the casually chic outfits emerging out of Paris are actually what they look to most.

Blame it on their inevitable je ne sais quoi, but French woman just have a knack for taking mundane basics and piecing them together in a way that just looks so enviable. Because when you see pictures of Jane Birkin casually strolling through Saint-Germain-des-Prés in a perfectly crisp white t-shirt and basket bag, or Camille Rowe wandering through Rue de la Paix in a sumptuous Reformation cardigan and Repetto ballet flats, you can’t help but be influenced. Proving this best is none other than Miranda Kerr.

Miranda Kerr is seen in New York City wearing flare jeans, a cropped blazer and square-toe boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stepping out in New York, the Kora Organics founder wore an outfit that would’ve fit better in Le Marais than it would in Manhattan, choosing a velvet-effect single-breasted blazer, wide flared jeans and square-toe boots for the occasion. In her defence, her shoes were the lust-worthy Khaite Nevadas, which have already garnered quite the celebrity fan base with Dua Lip and Kendall Jenner all repeat wearers of the style. However, the former Victoria’s Secret angel decided to lean more into the French effect by carrying a green checked Book Tote from Dior.

Of course, to the trained eye, this outfit is the modern equivalent of wearing a Breton striped top, slouchy beret hat or a wash of red lipstick, given how much this look has become the uniform from those from Belleville to Montmartre. But, it also further proves the point that when it comes to classic ensembles that demand to be replicated, French woman really do it best.

In fact, I’ve already seen countless iterations of this look crop up across all major style capitals. Flared jeans have been growing in popularity for the last twelve months and they show no signs of slowing down, especially as people look for a more structured effect than the razor-sharp stovepipe shape can provide. This jacket style too, has become a fixture for the season, with the spring/summer 2026 runways saturated with this cropped look, with the most notable piece at Matthieu Blazy’s new Chanel.

The boots, too, are a mainstay in any well-edited wardrobe, meaning that it really requires very little to parlay the effortless elegance of French women into your life. To make this even easier, I’ve taken it upon myself to round up the key pieces you need to recreate this look. From the denim that’ll make you feel like you belong in the Rive Droite to the shoes you’ll find everywhere, shop the French-girl outfit below.

Shop French-Girl Flared Jeans and Boots

Ava Gilchrist
SEO Writer

Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.