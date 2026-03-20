Spotted In New York: Off-Duty Supermodels Wearing These French-Girl Jeans With Boots for Spring

Ask anyone who lives in London or New York about where they find the most sartorial inspiration, and they’ll probably tell you that the most tasteful dressers who call those places home are their biggest source. However, if you corner them in a more vulnerable moment, you might actually get the truth, which is that, regardless of the silhouettes native to their cities, the casually chic outfits emerging out of Paris are actually what they look to most.
Blame it on their inevitable je ne sais quoi, but French woman just have a knack for taking mundane basics and piecing them together in a way that just looks so enviable. Because when you see pictures of Jane Birkin casually strolling through Saint-Germain-des-Prés in a perfectly crisp white t-shirt and basket bag, or Camille Rowe wandering through Rue de la Paix in a sumptuous Reformation cardigan and Repetto ballet flats, you can’t help but be influenced. Proving this best is none other than Miranda Kerr.
Stepping out in New York, the Kora Organics founder wore an outfit that would’ve fit better in Le Marais than it would in Manhattan, choosing a velvet-effect single-breasted blazer, wide flared jeans and square-toe boots for the occasion. In her defence, her shoes were the lust-worthy Khaite Nevadas, which have already garnered quite the celebrity fan base with Dua Lip and Kendall Jenner all repeat wearers of the style. However, the former Victoria’s Secret angel decided to lean more into the French effect by carrying a green checked Book Tote from Dior.
Of course, to the trained eye, this outfit is the modern equivalent of wearing a Breton striped top, slouchy beret hat or a wash of red lipstick, given how much this look has become the uniform from those from Belleville to Montmartre. But, it also further proves the point that when it comes to classic ensembles that demand to be replicated, French woman really do it best.
In fact, I’ve already seen countless iterations of this look crop up across all major style capitals. Flared jeans have been growing in popularity for the last twelve months and they show no signs of slowing down, especially as people look for a more structured effect than the razor-sharp stovepipe shape can provide. This jacket style too, has become a fixture for the season, with the spring/summer 2026 runways saturated with this cropped look, with the most notable piece at Matthieu Blazy’s new Chanel.
The boots, too, are a mainstay in any well-edited wardrobe, meaning that it really requires very little to parlay the effortless elegance of French women into your life. To make this even easier, I’ve taken it upon myself to round up the key pieces you need to recreate this look. From the denim that’ll make you feel like you belong in the Rive Droite to the shoes you’ll find everywhere, shop the French-girl outfit below.
Shop French-Girl Flared Jeans and Boots
Sezane
Le Flare
It would be remiss of me to begin this edit with mentioning one of the most beloved French-girl denim brands, Sézane.
KHAITE
Nevada Leather Ankle Boots
These are the exact shoes that the Australian-born model-turned-mogul wore.
MANGO
Violet Flared High-Rise Jeans
This entire outfit is so simple, but so sophisticated.
ZARA
Leather Heeled Boots
Dont over look sturdy footwear when you're shopping on the high-street either.
H&M
Flared High Jeans
For the price of an average meal in London, this pair is too good to turn down.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
Because who said you only had to pair boots with denim?
Reformation
Kara Low Rise Loose Flare Jeans
Keep it low and loose with this ultra-breezy style.
TOTEME
Glossed-Leather Ankle Boots
French girls don't discriminate when it comes to heel height.
AGOLDE
Low-Rise Bootcut Jeans
They might be from Los Angeles, but even Parisians aren't immune to the apepal of Agolde.
LE MONDE BERYL
Carole Leather Ankle Boots
This softer toe-shape offers a more romantic sensation..
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.