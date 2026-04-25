Every Chic French Woman Knows These 8 Items Make Outfits Look Expensive

One of the many things that draws people to French style is the way in which the outfits Parisians wear look so effortlessly expensive. The reason? Chic French women tend to avoid overly trendy items in favor of ones that lean more classic and elegant. That doesn't mean they don't wear trends—they just choose them carefully.
As a Who What Wear editor, I spend a lot of time studying what French women wear, because people around the world are very interested and seemingly always will be. And one thing I always look out for are the specific details that make their outfits look expensive during any given season. Currently, there are eight items I keep noticing that the chicest French women are wearing, and I'm here to put them on your radar so that you, too, can incorporate them into your wardrobe. It's a mix of classic basics and trend-forward items that are easy to style and could also be described as classic.
Scroll on to familiarize yourself with the expensive-looking staples French women are wearing and to shop chic versions of each item.
Satin Pants
Satin pants are the easiest, most comfortable way to make an outfit look prettier and more expensive. They look elegant for a night out, but I also see instances of French women dressing them down with ballet flats or loafers.
If you've ever visited Paris, you probably noticed that silky slip dresses were everywhere—with heels, flat sandals, sneakers, and every other shoe style in their closet. It's easily customizable in other ways, too, as you can add a trench, cardigan, oversized button-down, or leather jacket—to name a few options.