Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Jeans and Boot Combination That Makes Winter Outfits Look Much More Elevated

When your top priority is staying warm, it’s easy for the pursuit of a sleek, elegant outfit to fall by the wayside. After layering upon layering, even the most well-considered outfit can start to feel a little bulky. That’s why I always pay close attention to the smaller styling details that bring polish and structure to a look, no matter how many textures, tones, or layers are involved. Clearly on the same wavelength, Kendall Jenner just demonstrated exactly how easy this can be, sharpening up her winter ensemble with a simple jeans-and-shoe pairing that made her cosy outfit look immediately more elevated.
Rather than stepping into a pair of puddle or baggy jeans that—though I love—can feel a touch heavy when worn with multiple winter layers, Kendall opted for a sleek pair of bootcut jeans teamed with pointed-toe boots. The clever combination introduced a sense of length and refinement to her silhouette, as the subtle flare of the denim met with the sharp line of the shoe. Despite making up only a small fraction of the outfit, this pairing gave her look a dose of elegance that looser denim or rounded-toe shoes simply couldn't achieve.
Keeping the rest of her outfit pared back, Kendall wrapped up in a belted black coat layered over a crisp white T-shirt, finishing with a casual baseball cap, dark sunglasses and a grey scarf draped around her neck. Undone yet naturally chic, Jenner's look feels attainable and timeless, as well as perfectly in tune with the season ahead.
Inspired by her styling move, I’ve curated an edit of the chicest bootcut jeans and pointed-toe boots to shop now. If you’re looking for an easy way to elevate your winter wardrobe, scroll on to discover the pieces that I recommend below.
Shop Bootcut Jeans:
H&M
Flared High Jeans
These come in UK sizes 4—30, as well as 8 other shades.
Arket
Rain High Flared Jeans
Style this with a neat button-down or pair it with a white tee and a black coat to get Jenner's look.
Reformation
Sharon Stretch Mid Rise Bootcut Jeans
The stretch finish ensures a comfortable fit.
Marks & Spencer
Eva Bootcut Jeans
While I love these in the inky blue, they also come in four other washes.
Abercrombie
Mid Rise Bootcut Jean
Abercrombie's denim is a fashion person's favourite, and I can see these bootcut jeans taking off next.
Mother Denim
Snacks! the Chomp Heel Chew
Wear these with a pointed-toe boot or dress these up with a tall heel.
Shop Pointed-Toe Boots:
Massimo Dutti
Leather High Heel Ankle Boots
These are cut just above the ankle, meaning that they style as well with shorter skirts as they do long-line styles.
H&M
Leather Ankle Boots
While I love these in the classic black, they also come in an expensive-looking chocolate brown style.
Zara
Leather Cowboy Ankle Boots
Pointed-toe boots have a leg-lengthening effect that rounded styles simple can't match
Paris Texas
Jane 60 Leather Ankle Boots
The 60mm block heels adds a little height without sacrificing any comfort.
