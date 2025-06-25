Hold the Daisy Dukes—These Trending Shorts Are Fashion Insider-Approved

Gingham shorts are quietly becoming one of the season's most impactful shorts trends. Discover how to style them for summer 2025, courtesy of Lorde, below.

Lorde walks down the streets of New York wearing gingham cotton shorts with a beige boxy t-shirt and black pointed-toe heels.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Summer 2025 belongs to Lorde. With her album release only days away and Glastonbury appearance whispers swirling, she's approaching the impossibly busy high-summer months with the same easy, relaxed energy that's won her so much favour for years. Translating into an effortlessly cool wardrobe collection of breezy staples, I spotted Lorde out this week, styling the casual shorts trend that matters the most right now.

Ditching the denim cut-offs, the shorts silhouette of the season is the decidedly softer and sweeter gingham shorts trend. Cut from breezy cotton and patterned in picnic-ready checks, these feel like the cool wardrobe upgrade that makes a summer collection feel distinctly 2025.

With their slouchy, borrowed-from-the-boys fit, Lorde’s gingham shorts channelled a laid-back, just-threw-this-on energy that runs through her personal style. But in a characteristically clever twist, she gave the casual base a directional energy, swapping the usual sneakers or Mary Janes for a sleek pair of pointed black heels.

Creating clever contrast that transformed the easy cotton shorts into something surprisingly polished, the heels added leg-lengthening lift and structure, balancing out the voluminous silhouette of the shorts and tee combo, without compromising the nonchalant vibe.

She finished the look with rectangular black sunglasses and a laptop casually tucked under one arm—a modern-day fashion muse on the move.

Read on to find out edit of the best gingham shorts below.

SHOP GINGHAM SHORTS:

Cotton Pull-On Shorts
H&M
Cotton Pull-On Shorts

These also come in striped styles in beige and blue.

Aurelia Gingham Cotton-Poplin Shorts
Possee
Aurelia Gingham Cotton-Poplin Shorts

Style with the matching gingham blouse or pair with a simple tee.

The Boxer: Linen, Navy Blue Gingham
With Nothing Underneath
The Boxer Shorts

These pretty gingham shorts are so easy to slot into a summer capsule wardrobe.

Seersucker Easy Shorts (gingham)
Uniqlo
Seersucker Easy Shorts

These also come in navy, green and cream.

Tiffie Linen Short
Reformation
Tiffie Linen Short

Style with a simple tank for an easy, chic summer look.

Joshua Checked Shorts - 6
Omnes
Joshua Checked Shorts

These come in UK sizes 6—20.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

