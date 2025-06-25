Hold the Daisy Dukes—These Trending Shorts Are Fashion Insider-Approved

Summer 2025 belongs to Lorde. With her album release only days away and Glastonbury appearance whispers swirling, she's approaching the impossibly busy high-summer months with the same easy, relaxed energy that's won her so much favour for years. Translating into an effortlessly cool wardrobe collection of breezy staples, I spotted Lorde out this week, styling the casual shorts trend that matters the most right now.

Ditching the denim cut-offs, the shorts silhouette of the season is the decidedly softer and sweeter gingham shorts trend. Cut from breezy cotton and patterned in picnic-ready checks, these feel like the cool wardrobe upgrade that makes a summer collection feel distinctly 2025.

With their slouchy, borrowed-from-the-boys fit, Lorde’s gingham shorts channelled a laid-back, just-threw-this-on energy that runs through her personal style. But in a characteristically clever twist, she gave the casual base a directional energy, swapping the usual sneakers or Mary Janes for a sleek pair of pointed black heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Creating clever contrast that transformed the easy cotton shorts into something surprisingly polished, the heels added leg-lengthening lift and structure, balancing out the voluminous silhouette of the shorts and tee combo, without compromising the nonchalant vibe.

She finished the look with rectangular black sunglasses and a laptop casually tucked under one arm—a modern-day fashion muse on the move.

Read on to find out edit of the best gingham shorts below.

SHOP GINGHAM SHORTS:

H&M Cotton Pull-On Shorts £15 SHOP NOW These also come in striped styles in beige and blue. Possee Aurelia Gingham Cotton-Poplin Shorts £190 SHOP NOW Style with the matching gingham blouse or pair with a simple tee. With Nothing Underneath The Boxer Shorts £70 SHOP NOW These pretty gingham shorts are so easy to slot into a summer capsule wardrobe. Uniqlo Seersucker Easy Shorts £20 SHOP NOW These also come in navy, green and cream. Reformation Tiffie Linen Short £78 SHOP NOW Style with a simple tank for an easy, chic summer look. Omnes Joshua Checked Shorts £39 SHOP NOW These come in UK sizes 6—20.