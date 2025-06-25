Hold the Daisy Dukes—These Trending Shorts Are Fashion Insider-Approved
Gingham shorts are quietly becoming one of the season's most impactful shorts trends. Discover how to style them for summer 2025, courtesy of Lorde, below.
Summer 2025 belongs to Lorde. With her album release only days away and Glastonbury appearance whispers swirling, she's approaching the impossibly busy high-summer months with the same easy, relaxed energy that's won her so much favour for years. Translating into an effortlessly cool wardrobe collection of breezy staples, I spotted Lorde out this week, styling the casual shorts trend that matters the most right now.
Ditching the denim cut-offs, the shorts silhouette of the season is the decidedly softer and sweeter gingham shorts trend. Cut from breezy cotton and patterned in picnic-ready checks, these feel like the cool wardrobe upgrade that makes a summer collection feel distinctly 2025.
With their slouchy, borrowed-from-the-boys fit, Lorde’s gingham shorts channelled a laid-back, just-threw-this-on energy that runs through her personal style. But in a characteristically clever twist, she gave the casual base a directional energy, swapping the usual sneakers or Mary Janes for a sleek pair of pointed black heels.
Creating clever contrast that transformed the easy cotton shorts into something surprisingly polished, the heels added leg-lengthening lift and structure, balancing out the voluminous silhouette of the shorts and tee combo, without compromising the nonchalant vibe.
She finished the look with rectangular black sunglasses and a laptop casually tucked under one arm—a modern-day fashion muse on the move.
Read on to find out edit of the best gingham shorts below.
SHOP GINGHAM SHORTS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
