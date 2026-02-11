Thinking through classic L.A. brands, Anine Bing is one that comes to mind. Founded by Anine and Nicolai Bing, the label mixes Scandinavian minimalism with a distinctly Californian point of view, known for effortless, lived-in pieces and timeless wardrobe staples. After relocating from Denmark to Southern California in 2012, the line first started out of the couple’s Silver Lake garage. Since then, Anine Bing has grown into a global company, with storefronts across the U.S., the U.K., Europe, Australia, and Asia.
For its latest campaign, the brand cast someone whose personal style feels like a natural match: singer-songwriter Claire Rosinkranz. Known for songs like “Backyard Boy” and “Dancer,” Rosinkranz isn’t one to chase trends, which aligns with the Anine Bing’s own approach to designing clothes.
When you think of L.A. style, what comes to mind, and how does that show up in your own personal style?
My version of L.A. feels very different from most people’s. I grew up, and still live, more in Agoura and Malibu. It's canyons and the beach and lots of nature and horseback riding, so I think it's a very different concept of L.A. that I have compared to others. But for me, I think of bathing suits, and I wear my overalls basically every single day. It's very, very casual. I would say California cool.
How would describe Anine Bing's aesthetic in your own words?
I would say also very comfortable, casual, and effortlessly confident. When I first put on a pair of Anine Bing jeans, they were just the perfect fit. I feel like when you're wearing a perfect-fitting pair of jeans, it can genuinely turn around your entire day. I feel like my mood can heavily depend on how my clothes are being worn. I would also say timeless. It feels very classic, and something that can't really ever go out of style.
Is there a particular piece from the brand you find yourself reaching for again and again?
The Hugh Jean. I absolutely love them, and they just fit perfectly. Also, I have long legs, and so it's very hard to find jeans that are just like a perfect length. They're straight leg and high-waisted.
Denim is obviously timeless, but it’s always evolving year to year. For 2026, is there a particular denim trend that feels most relevant to you?
I love denim that's very worn in, and so I actually try not to wash a lot of my denim, so it kind of keeps that—or continues that—worn-in look. I like horseback riding in my denim for the same purpose. I think overalls—they're so comfortable, casual, and they can be really cute. I love tucking them into my boots—that's my favorite thing to do with all denim. And then jean shorts. I feel like, personally, they went out in my life for a little bit, but they've been coming back. I will always like to pair denim with boots, though, whether it's my shorts, my overalls, or my jeans.
I'd love to hear more about the campaign shoot, too.
It was such an easy, fun shoot. I showed up and got all my hair and my makeup done, and everything that they curated that day just worked together. Everything was very down to earth. I met Anine, and she's so cool and inspiring. She was telling me that her brand originated in her garage, and now it's such a big, successful brand, and it's just so cool—really inspiring to see somebody have such success in it. I felt so lucky and honored to be the face of this campaign.
How would you style the Hugh Jean?
They can kind of work any way. I would definitely wear those with boots. Otherwise, like, flip-flops work, bare feet work, heels work. I think it's super classy with heels, but I have no reason to be wearing heels anywhere.
You also have new music coming out so soon—the Friday before Valentine's Day. What is something you're especially excited about with the new album?
I think that this new wave of music showcases a more mature side of myself. I think I am just at a place where I've been able to articulate things better, or a lot of these concepts better, and I know what I want to write about. And I feel like a lot of people have seen the very funky, all-over-the-place, fun Claire, and the fun music—and I think that's still something that remains in this project. But I think the side that a lot of people haven't seen is the more articulate and deeper songwriter side of myself. That's a side of me that I feel like has been around for a really long time. So it's something that I'm excited to put forward in this project. Going along with the concept of timeless—which was a very big word in the process of making this project, and I think in the process of making projects to come—I want things to feel timeless. I feel like I'm at a point in my life where I can start to know what I want more. So, I think I will be able to bring timeless to the table, and I think that will translate a lot into live performances as well. I'm going on tour in April, so not only will you be able to experience this more elevated, mature version of myself musically, but I'm excited to bring that to the stage as well and curate just more of an experience, rather than me at 16 years old and jumping around.
You’ve mentioned that the album was inspired by the idea of a garden. Can you explain what that metaphor means to you?
I explored the imagery of a garden a ton in the midst of making this project. Specifically, I was referring to how a garden is a place of life and death—pruning, picking, watering, wilting, uprooting. It's a place where both life and death can exist together and be very beautiful. And I see many areas of my life looking like this. I think each one of these songs represents a piece of the garden, whether it is the wilting and the death, the watering and the life, or the in-between of the pruning and the tending to the garden.
I think a lot of these experiences too—even through the death of plants—comes life. When a plant dies, it has to go back into the ground. It becomes food for the soil and the next life ahead. Many of the experiences and the songs are about more the death or the wilting—I've seen them produce a lot of life in my life on the other end.
A lot of these songs are just about different relationships in my life, and I think all relationships kind of look like this too. They have the pruning, the picking, the watering, and the wilting—all of it. So, I’m excited for people to explore a lot of the relationships that I got to explore while making this album.
Working with ANINE BING feels very L.A., and I know a lot of the songs on your album were written in New York. Which song feels the most L.A. to you, and why?
The first one that flew to my head is "My Lover," which happens to also be the title of the album. I wrote that one while I was in L.A., and I was looking out the windows at the ocean. It was a very intimate moment. I feel like when I write in L.A., it's very different than writing in New York. I think the environment that I write in really affects how the music comes out. In New York, it's intimate, it's kind of chaotic, and there's a lot going on. But in L.A., when I have space, and when there's grass and open air, I just feel like I have space and room to create music. That's how that song feels to me, because that's the environment it was written in, and it reminds me of home, which is California.