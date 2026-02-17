The "Dated" Activewear Trends Making My Wardrobe Feel Exciting Again

Vintage and 90s and 2000s-inspired activewear has been trending again. What used to feel kind of dated—bright colors, patterns, mix and match sets, foldover yoga pants, workout capris—suddenly feels fun again.
If you’re looking to go down your own rabbit hole, I’d recommend Natalia Spotts and @intentionalgirl, who both frequently post about their own collections.
The best way to shop it is on eBay. Start your searches with “vintage,” then add keywords like Nike, Lululemon, Pink, Adidas, Gap Fit, Bebe Sport, Puma Nuala, and Courrèges. Rummage Strech and After Practice are other good vintage sources to check as well.
For new pieces that still feel of-that-era, I’ve been looking at Gumi, Other Normal, H-O-R-S-E, and Mode Mischief. I’m also looking forward to the launch of Nadia New York this spring, which is an activewear brand by a former wardrobe stylist that feels aligned with this whole nostalgic shift.