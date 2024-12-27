J.Lo Just Wore the Cardigan Trend I'm Buying From Reformation's Sale Immediately

As is often the case with celebrities on the days surrounding Christmas, Jennifer Lopez has landed in Aspen (also known as winter L.A.), and as expected, she packed the ideal après-ski for trekking around the snowy town. Given the plethora of celebrities in the posh mountain town during winter, paparazzi is on duty and celebs know this is the case, so they often go all-out with their vacation winter wardrobes. Several of Lopez's outfits for the trip have already been documented, but it's the one she wore the day after Christmas that caught my eye, as it included an après-ski-inspired sweater that's trending this season: a Fair Isle cardigan.

Fair Isle is a UK-originated knitting technique that's defined by rows of patterns in multiple colors. In J.Lo's case, she opted for just black and white with her Polo Ralph Lauren oversized shawl-collar cardigan (which she paired with baggy jeans and platform suede boots, of course). Her cardigan is almost sold out and quite expensive, but it immediately reminded me of one I've had my eye on from Reformation—and the even better news is that it's included in the brand's current end-of year sale. So in the spirit of winter, Jennifer Lopez, and sales, keep scrolling to shop the zip-up Ref cardigan along with me, along with a few other Fair Isle cardigans that capture the vibe.

(Image credit: The Daily Stardust/LA Gossip TV/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Polo Ralph Lauren Wool-Blend Jacquard Cardigan ($798); R13 boots

Shop Reformation's Similar On-Sale Cardigan

Reformation Mariposa Regenerative Wool Sweater Coat in Black Arctic $348 $244 SHOP NOW

Reformation Mariposa Regenerative Wool Sweater Coat in Dormouse Arctic $348 $209 SHOP NOW

Shop More Fair Isle Cardigans

Polo Ralph Lauren Wool-Blend Shawl-Collar Cardigan $798 SHOP NOW

Alex Mill Louie Fair Isle Cardigan $275 $110 SHOP NOW

Favorite Daughter The Snowed In Cardigan $298 SHOP NOW

Karen Kane Jacquard Cardigan $158 SHOP NOW

Eaves Jen Fair Isle Cardigan $225 SHOP NOW

Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Blend Wrap Cardigan $798 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie & Fitch Fairisle Crew Cardigan $80 $60 SHOP NOW