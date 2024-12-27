J.Lo Just Wore the Cardigan Trend I'm Buying From Reformation's Sale Immediately
As is often the case with celebrities on the days surrounding Christmas, Jennifer Lopez has landed in Aspen (also known as winter L.A.), and as expected, she packed the ideal après-ski for trekking around the snowy town. Given the plethora of celebrities in the posh mountain town during winter, paparazzi is on duty and celebs know this is the case, so they often go all-out with their vacation winter wardrobes. Several of Lopez's outfits for the trip have already been documented, but it's the one she wore the day after Christmas that caught my eye, as it included an après-ski-inspired sweater that's trending this season: a Fair Isle cardigan.
Fair Isle is a UK-originated knitting technique that's defined by rows of patterns in multiple colors. In J.Lo's case, she opted for just black and white with her Polo Ralph Lauren oversized shawl-collar cardigan (which she paired with baggy jeans and platform suede boots, of course). Her cardigan is almost sold out and quite expensive, but it immediately reminded me of one I've had my eye on from Reformation—and the even better news is that it's included in the brand's current end-of year sale. So in the spirit of winter, Jennifer Lopez, and sales, keep scrolling to shop the zip-up Ref cardigan along with me, along with a few other Fair Isle cardigans that capture the vibe.
On Jennifer Lopez: Polo Ralph Lauren Wool-Blend Jacquard Cardigan ($798); R13 boots
Shop Reformation's Similar On-Sale Cardigan
Shop More Fair Isle Cardigans
