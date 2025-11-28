Get Ready—This Is the Pretty Sweater Trend Everyone Will Wear With Jeans and Fur Coats Starting Now

If your eternal winter style goal is looking like you were on the ski slopes all day and are now sitting by a cozy fire with a mug of mulled wine or hot cider, you've come to the right place. Elsa Hosk is here to provide you with the outfit inspiration you desire. Hosk just posted a series of photos to her Instagram account, one of which included her Thanksgiving Day outfit: a brown faux-fur coat, jeans, and a Fair Isle sweater, which is the pretty knitwear trend I've noticed is selling out everywhere lately.
As we head toward winter, the après-ski aesthetic is gaining momentum, and Hosk's look is the perfect way to embrace it. Her fur coat in the preferred chocolate brown, leather belt, classic jeans, and Fair Isle sweater are a combination I predict everyone, myself included, will soon reach for on those below-50-degree days. Keep scrolling to shop her look (the sweater is Helsa, of course) along with a handful of pretty Fair Isle sweaters I'm eyeing.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.