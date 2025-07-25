I Knew They'd Be Popular, But Wow—These Unconventional Jeans Sold Out in Just 25 Minutes

When I first laid eyes on Still Here's new Sport Jeans on Courtney Grow's Instagram Stories, I knew they'd be popular. Between their extra-low, no-waistband construction, their drawstring hems, and khaki (or "pear," according to the denim brand) color option, the just-released denim style checked off too many of 2025's trend boxes for them not to excite some people. All that being said, I didn't foresee them selling out in just 25 minutes, according to the brand, at least in the color pear. If I had, I would've acted quicker to snag a pair before they flew off the shelves.
Fortunately, the Sport Jeans—which can be adjusted into capris, genie pants, or straight-leg bottoms with a few quick and easy steps—come in a total of three colors, and the white (Milk) and blue (Classic Blue) wash options are still very much in stock, ranging in size from 22 to 32. They have a 32" inseam, and according to Still Here's website, are true-to-size, though Grow wrote on Instagram that for anyone who doesn't want such a low-rise fit, you should size down. Like the popular pear color option, both the milk and the classic blue washes are made from Still Here's Cloud fabric, a soft denim material made out of 100% cotton. "It drapes effortlessly on the body and offers breathable comfort from day to night," the site states.
Wearers are clearly on board with the laid-back, sporty look and feel of the jeans, with content creators who got their hands on pear pairs early posting all about their new favorite denim on social media. Ilana Torbiner captioned an Instagram slideshow featuring photos of her in the pants, styled with a gold Cartier watch, a black tank top, and black flip-flops, "Still Here has my heart." Gabriella Gofis followed suit, posting a day's worth of activities in her pair, worn with a similar combination, plus a classic Chanel quilted flap bag.
Clearly, fashion girls everywhere can't get enough of the Sport Jeans. Below, join the waitlist for the currently sold-out pear color, or, if patience isn't your strong suit, snag a pair in the colors milk or classic blue right away. There are no wrong answers here.
Join the waiting list for Still Here's sold-out Sport Jeans in pear:
Still Here New York
Sport Jean in Pear
Shop the still-available Milk and Classic Blue color options:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.