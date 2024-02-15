Classic, Anti-Trend and Seriously Versatile—Every Wardrobe Deserves a Classic Black Handbag

By Florrie Alexander
published

When it comes to handbags, I’m somewhat of an expert. Self-proclaimed, maybe, but from admiring handbags at fashion shows, styling them for photoshoots and adding a lucky few to my own thriving collection, I can assure you, there’s merit to my in-the-know declaration. Over the years, I’ve fallen for micro trends, obsessed over capacious styles, and come into contact with all price points from high-street heroes to some of the rarest Birkins around. Through it all, I’ve come to one clear conclusion: every wardrobe—no matter your personal style—deserves a classic black bag. Lucky for you, I’ve pulled together the very best at a range of price points to make considering this wardrobe addition even easier.

The Row Margaux Bag

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Just look to the prevalence of ballet flats or classic tailored trousers and you'll notice that fashion is firmly focused on the combination of style and function right now. In my opinion, this directly applies to the classic black handbag. Whether you’re a fan of a crossbody, tote or shoulder bag—I’ll gladly get into their merits below—a black bag is endlessly versatile. And I’ve found a selection of options that tick off style at any budget.

When considering which style of black handbag to go for, there’s a few things to consider. Whilst a micro bag or clutch can be truly exquisite, I've focused on the three designs that are the most useful of all. First, a tote is a great option for those who like to carry a little more on their daily excursions, say a water bottle or even laptop if required. In recent seasons, larger totes have returned to fashion favour, meaning our favourite brands have put more focus on this hard-working style. Next, a crossbody is useful for its hands-free design, making it a favourite of mine for shopping trips or park strolls when I plan to also keep a coffee in hand. But bear in mind that the practicality doesn't take away from its stylish nature. Finally, shoulder bags succeed in their classic nature and elegant silhouette which lend themselves to all occasions, from lunch trips to dressier evenings out. Simply pick your budget, preferred style, and add this versatile accessory to your wardrobe now.

Keep scrolling to explore the best black handbags from the high-street, to mid range brands and designer icons.

THE BEST BLACK HIGH-STREET BAGS

Lauren carries the COS crossbody bag

(Image credit: @astyleedit)

Lauren carries the COS Crossbody bag

Faux Leather Cross Body Bag
M&S Collection
Faux Leather Cross Body Bag

The gold hardware adds to the premium appeal of this bag.

SWING CROSSBODY - LEATHER
COS
Swing Crossbody Bag

This bag is continually restocked thanks to its best-selling status.

Odella Curved Hobo Bag
Charles & Keith
Odella Curved Hobo Bag

Charles & Keith is focused on brilliant bags at even better price points.

Leather Tote
Leather Tote

Another high street hero, Arket's leather tote features a structured shape, roomy inside and understated design.

One Handle Bag
Uniqlo
One Handle Bag

If you're looking for a smarter version of Uniqlo's iconic shoulder bag, this would be it.

Shopper bag with dual compartment - Women
Mango
Shopper Bag with Dual Compartment

This refined bag features an inner pocket to keep your most treasured items to hand.

Reiss Black Picton Leather Chain Crossbody Bag
Reiss
Reiss Black Picton Leather Chain Crossbody Bag

The removable chain allows you to wear this crossbody, on the shoulder, or as a clutch for evening.

THE BEST BLACK MID-RANGE BAGS

Sasha Mei carries the New York Bag by DeMellier

Sasha carries the DeMellier New York bag

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Sasha carries the DeMellier New York bag

The New York | Black Small Grain | DeMellier
DeMellier
The New York Bag

From the sleek design, to the useful silhouette, its easy to see why fashion people can't get enough of DeMellier bags right now.

Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26

A modern take on a 1970s archive design, the Tabby is an iconic addition to any wardrobe.

Cyme - Textured Black
Polène
Cyme Bag

The magnetic sides allow you to adjust the silhouette, plus this bag also has shorter straps to be carried by hand or on the shoulder.

Triple Jump small woven-leather basket bag
Dragon Diffusion
Triple Jump Small Woven-Leather Basket Bag

Many of our editors have already added Dragon Diffusion's intricately woven bags to their collections.

Small Vittoria Tote
Reformation
Small Vittoria Tote

Reformation has expanded into the handbag realm, and we couldn't be more pleased. Just look at that bow detail!

Ganni bou bag
Ganni
Black Ohoskin Bou Bag

I'm a big fan of the woven handle.

London Tote
Aspinal of London
London Tote

The London also comes in a sleek woven style.

THE BEST BLACK DESIGNER BAGS

Marilyn carries a Birkin bag

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Marilyn carries an Hermes Birkin bag

Bottega Veneta, Small Andiamo
Bottega Veneta
Small Andiamo

A recent addition to Bottega's handbag repertoire, the Andiamo has already grown its own cult following.

Market Weekend leather tote
Métier
Market Weekend leather tote

Métier's Market tote expertly melds understated design and considered creation in one.

Le 5 à 7 crocodile-effect leather shoulder bag
Saint Laurent
Le 5 à 7 Crocodile-Effect Leather Shoulder Bag

You'll treasure this bag forever.

Margaux 17 buckled leather tote
The Row
Margaux 17 Buckled Leather Tote

Like all of the The Row's pieces, the roomy Margaux supersedes trend and has a particular attention to detail.

Jackie 1961 small shoulder bag
Gucci
Jackie 1961 small shoulder bag

Instantly recognisable to those in the know, the Jackie also comes with a second strap which can be incorporated for crossbody wear too.

La Prima Baguette in smooth calfskin
Giorgio Armani
La Prima Baguette Bag

If you haven't yet met Giorgio Armani's La Prima range, you're missing out—there are so many iterations to suit whatever kind of chic, understated bag style you're looking for.

Prada Large Leather Tote Bag
Prada
Large Leather Tote Bag

The refined curved lines and thoughtful simplicity demonstrate the brand's excellence in design.

Slouchy Banana small suede shoulder bag
The Row
Slouchy Banana Small Suede Shoulder Bag

The Row manages to balance contemporary style with a timeless edge.

