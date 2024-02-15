Classic, Anti-Trend and Seriously Versatile—Every Wardrobe Deserves a Classic Black Handbag
When it comes to handbags, I’m somewhat of an expert. Self-proclaimed, maybe, but from admiring handbags at fashion shows, styling them for photoshoots and adding a lucky few to my own thriving collection, I can assure you, there’s merit to my in-the-know declaration. Over the years, I’ve fallen for micro trends, obsessed over capacious styles, and come into contact with all price points from high-street heroes to some of the rarest Birkins around. Through it all, I’ve come to one clear conclusion: every wardrobe—no matter your personal style—deserves a classic black bag. Lucky for you, I’ve pulled together the very best at a range of price points to make considering this wardrobe addition even easier.
Just look to the prevalence of ballet flats or classic tailored trousers and you'll notice that fashion is firmly focused on the combination of style and function right now. In my opinion, this directly applies to the classic black handbag. Whether you’re a fan of a crossbody, tote or shoulder bag—I’ll gladly get into their merits below—a black bag is endlessly versatile. And I’ve found a selection of options that tick off style at any budget.
When considering which style of black handbag to go for, there’s a few things to consider. Whilst a micro bag or clutch can be truly exquisite, I've focused on the three designs that are the most useful of all. First, a tote is a great option for those who like to carry a little more on their daily excursions, say a water bottle or even laptop if required. In recent seasons, larger totes have returned to fashion favour, meaning our favourite brands have put more focus on this hard-working style. Next, a crossbody is useful for its hands-free design, making it a favourite of mine for shopping trips or park strolls when I plan to also keep a coffee in hand. But bear in mind that the practicality doesn't take away from its stylish nature. Finally, shoulder bags succeed in their classic nature and elegant silhouette which lend themselves to all occasions, from lunch trips to dressier evenings out. Simply pick your budget, preferred style, and add this versatile accessory to your wardrobe now.
Keep scrolling to explore the best black handbags from the high-street, to mid range brands and designer icons.
THE BEST BLACK HIGH-STREET BAGS
Lauren carries the COS Crossbody bag
The gold hardware adds to the premium appeal of this bag.
Charles & Keith is focused on brilliant bags at even better price points.
Another high street hero, Arket's leather tote features a structured shape, roomy inside and understated design.
If you're looking for a smarter version of Uniqlo's iconic shoulder bag, this would be it.
This refined bag features an inner pocket to keep your most treasured items to hand.
The removable chain allows you to wear this crossbody, on the shoulder, or as a clutch for evening.
THE BEST BLACK MID-RANGE BAGS
Sasha carries the DeMellier New York bag
From the sleek design, to the useful silhouette, its easy to see why fashion people can't get enough of DeMellier bags right now.
A modern take on a 1970s archive design, the Tabby is an iconic addition to any wardrobe.
The magnetic sides allow you to adjust the silhouette, plus this bag also has shorter straps to be carried by hand or on the shoulder.
Many of our editors have already added Dragon Diffusion's intricately woven bags to their collections.
Reformation has expanded into the handbag realm, and we couldn't be more pleased. Just look at that bow detail!
THE BEST BLACK DESIGNER BAGS
Marilyn carries an Hermes Birkin bag
A recent addition to Bottega's handbag repertoire, the Andiamo has already grown its own cult following.
Métier's Market tote expertly melds understated design and considered creation in one.
Like all of the The Row's pieces, the roomy Margaux supersedes trend and has a particular attention to detail.
Instantly recognisable to those in the know, the Jackie also comes with a second strap which can be incorporated for crossbody wear too.
If you haven't yet met Giorgio Armani's La Prima range, you're missing out—there are so many iterations to suit whatever kind of chic, understated bag style you're looking for.
The refined curved lines and thoughtful simplicity demonstrate the brand's excellence in design.
The Row manages to balance contemporary style with a timeless edge.
As a contributor, Florrie covers new trends, easy style formulas and affordable fashion to make fashion as fun and accessible as possible. Having lived in France, she often shares her insight on achieving that je ne sais quoi with style. She has a particular love for handbags and an extensive collection to match.
When she's not working, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, normally with a coffee in hand.
-
French Women All Own These 7 Items, and I Found Them on Sale at Nordstrom
Say oui to these 28 finds.
By Ana Escalante
-
It’s True: This “Cheap” Shoe Trend Is Going to Be Everywhere This Spring
Boring footwear begone!
By Bébhinn Campbell
-
I Asked the Who What Wear UK Team What They Want to Buy for Spring—Here's What They Said
We can't wait for the new season.
By Florrie Alexander
-
I'm a Gen Z Editor—21 New-In Spring Buys My Friends and I Are Eyeing Right Now
The bolder, the better.
By Sennen Prickett
-
Whoa, These 5 Elevated Basics From the Nordstrom Sale Are Incredibly Chic
Effortless and easy pieces to wear forever.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
February Is One of the Best Months for Shopping—31 Stunning New Items I'm Eyeing
Spring forward.
By Allyson Payer
-
42 Things You Have to Buy From Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter Right Now
Trust me.
By Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
-
8 Places to Shop for Clothes in Your 30s
Enter for all the deets.
By Eva Thomas