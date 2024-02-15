Classic, Anti-Trend and Seriously Versatile—Every Wardrobe Deserves a Classic Black Handbag

When it comes to handbags, I’m somewhat of an expert. Self-proclaimed, maybe, but from admiring handbags at fashion shows, styling them for photoshoots and adding a lucky few to my own thriving collection, I can assure you, there’s merit to my in-the-know declaration. Over the years, I’ve fallen for micro trends, obsessed over capacious styles, and come into contact with all price points from high-street heroes to some of the rarest Birkins around. Through it all, I’ve come to one clear conclusion: every wardrobe—no matter your personal style—deserves a classic black bag. Lucky for you, I’ve pulled together the very best at a range of price points to make considering this wardrobe addition even easier.

Just look to the prevalence of ballet flats or classic tailored trousers and you'll notice that fashion is firmly focused on the combination of style and function right now. In my opinion, this directly applies to the classic black handbag. Whether you’re a fan of a crossbody, tote or shoulder bag—I’ll gladly get into their merits below—a black bag is endlessly versatile. And I’ve found a selection of options that tick off style at any budget.

When considering which style of black handbag to go for, there’s a few things to consider. Whilst a micro bag or clutch can be truly exquisite, I've focused on the three designs that are the most useful of all. First, a tote is a great option for those who like to carry a little more on their daily excursions, say a water bottle or even laptop if required. In recent seasons, larger totes have returned to fashion favour, meaning our favourite brands have put more focus on this hard-working style. Next, a crossbody is useful for its hands-free design, making it a favourite of mine for shopping trips or park strolls when I plan to also keep a coffee in hand. But bear in mind that the practicality doesn't take away from its stylish nature. Finally, shoulder bags succeed in their classic nature and elegant silhouette which lend themselves to all occasions, from lunch trips to dressier evenings out. Simply pick your budget, preferred style, and add this versatile accessory to your wardrobe now.

Keep scrolling to explore the best black handbags from the high-street, to mid range brands and designer icons.

THE BEST BLACK HIGH-STREET BAGS

Lauren carries the COS Crossbody bag

M&S Collection Faux Leather Cross Body Bag £35 SHOP NOW The gold hardware adds to the premium appeal of this bag.

COS Swing Crossbody Bag £110 SHOP NOW This bag is continually restocked thanks to its best-selling status.

Charles & Keith Odella Curved Hobo Bag £89 SHOP NOW Charles & Keith is focused on brilliant bags at even better price points.

Leather Tote £279 SHOP NOW Another high street hero, Arket's leather tote features a structured shape, roomy inside and understated design.

Uniqlo One Handle Bag £25 SHOP NOW If you're looking for a smarter version of Uniqlo's iconic shoulder bag, this would be it.

Mango Shopper Bag with Dual Compartment £51 SHOP NOW This refined bag features an inner pocket to keep your most treasured items to hand.

Reiss Reiss Black Picton Leather Chain Crossbody Bag £158 SHOP NOW The removable chain allows you to wear this crossbody, on the shoulder, or as a clutch for evening.

THE BEST BLACK MID-RANGE BAGS

Sasha carries the DeMellier New York bag

DeMellier The New York Bag £480 SHOP NOW From the sleek design, to the useful silhouette, its easy to see why fashion people can't get enough of DeMellier bags right now.

Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 £450 SHOP NOW A modern take on a 1970s archive design, the Tabby is an iconic addition to any wardrobe.

Polène Cyme Bag £380 SHOP NOW The magnetic sides allow you to adjust the silhouette, plus this bag also has shorter straps to be carried by hand or on the shoulder.

Dragon Diffusion Triple Jump Small Woven-Leather Basket Bag £308 SHOP NOW Many of our editors have already added Dragon Diffusion's intricately woven bags to their collections.

Reformation Small Vittoria Tote £398 SHOP NOW Reformation has expanded into the handbag realm, and we couldn't be more pleased. Just look at that bow detail!

Ganni Black Ohoskin Bou Bag £425 SHOP NOW I'm a big fan of the woven handle.

Aspinal of London London Tote £675 SHOP NOW The London also comes in a sleek woven style.

THE BEST BLACK DESIGNER BAGS

Marilyn carries an Hermes Birkin bag

Bottega Veneta Small Andiamo £3050 SHOP NOW A recent addition to Bottega's handbag repertoire, the Andiamo has already grown its own cult following.

Métier Market Weekend leather tote £2750 SHOP NOW Métier's Market tote expertly melds understated design and considered creation in one.

Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Crocodile-Effect Leather Shoulder Bag £1950 SHOP NOW You'll treasure this bag forever.

The Row Margaux 17 Buckled Leather Tote £5650 SHOP NOW Like all of the The Row's pieces, the roomy Margaux supersedes trend and has a particular attention to detail.

Gucci Jackie 1961 small shoulder bag £2220 SHOP NOW Instantly recognisable to those in the know, the Jackie also comes with a second strap which can be incorporated for crossbody wear too.

Giorgio Armani La Prima Baguette Bag £940 SHOP NOW If you haven't yet met Giorgio Armani's La Prima range, you're missing out—there are so many iterations to suit whatever kind of chic, understated bag style you're looking for.

Prada Large Leather Tote Bag £3150 SHOP NOW The refined curved lines and thoughtful simplicity demonstrate the brand's excellence in design.