These Paris Street Style Looks Are Now the Centerpieces on My Summer Mood Board

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson wearing a zebra print jacket and jeans and Hunter Schafer wearing a sculpted striped gown at the Schiaparelli show during Paris Haute Couture Week F/W 25.
(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)
Yes, the very point of fashion week is for the best designers in the world to debut their latest collections, but that shouldn't by any means take away from the influence those attending shows have as well. Street style has become a huge business in and of itself, with brands spending significantly to get their clothes on popular tastemakers, from editors to content creators to celebrities. These days, there's as much coverage of the style spotted outside of shows as there is about the collections debuting during them, and nowhere is the street style as elite and worthy of attention as Paris, particularly, during Couture Week.

The short-but-sweet week of haute couture shows just wrapped up in the City of Lights, with couture houses like Schiaparelli, Iris van Herpen, Maison Margiela, and Balenciaga all showcasing their Fall 2025 couture creations. Glenn Martens showed his first collection for Margiela, while Demna bid farewell to Balenciaga, and with so much to celebrate (and mourn), this season's guests were dressed in their absolute best.

As such, I, as a deep admirer of all things Couture Week street style, found myself saving look after look to my summer mood board, from Dua Lipa's keyhole, sequin gown to Gabriella Karefa Johnson's zebra-print coat, both of which I spotted outside of Daniel Roseberry's masterclass Schiaparelli unveiling. Ahead, see which ensembles I chose to keep in mind for later use, worn by dedicated attendees who went the extra mile for this season's shows, fashion people whose personal style always shines through, and models in between catwalks, who consistently make dressing cool look effortless.

Dedicated Attendees

Celebrities, high-value clients, and top influencers are often hosted by brands, and therefore, wear looks designed by the showing designer. For Couture Week, that means that guests are often dressed in couture ensembles. In other words, they're not wearing comfortable shoes or jeans—they're in hand-beaded and hand-sewn works of art—and it shows in the street style images.

Dua Lipa wearing a Schiaparelli dress at the brand's FW25 Haute Couture show in Paris.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Dua Lipa always understands the sartorial assignment, whether she's performing on stage, dancing at an outdoor festival, lounging by the sea on vacation, or attending the top fashion shows in Paris during Couture Week. She just gets it.

Cardi B wearing a Schiaparelli dress at the brand's FW25 Haute Couture show in Paris.

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

Another dedicated fashion girl is, of course, Cardi B, whose best looks come out of high-profile events, from the Met Gala to Couture Week. This sculptural work of art is a perfect match for the artist who loves to shock and awe whenever she steps onto a red carpet or out of a runway show.

A guest wearing a Schiaparelli dress and shoes at the brand's FW25 Haute Couture show in Paris.

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

This sheer, red dress is perfect to me. No notes, especially when combined with the gold jewelry and toe-capped black mules.

Hunter Schafer wearing a Schiaparelli dress at the brand's FW25 Haute Couture show in Paris.

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

This sculpted, strapless gown on Hunter Schafer belongs in a museum. I don't know how she sat in it, but who needs to sit when you look that good?

The Fashion-Person Special

From matching sets to casual jeans outfits, you can always count on true fashion people to serve up the best looks during fashion week. These are often my personal favorite outfits because they feel the most authentic, with each person's unique style shining through.

Guest wearing a white T-shirt with a Prada tiered skirt and strappy heels in Paris.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Copy this look by pairing a simple white tee with a statement skirt.

A guest wearing a red T-shirt with white jeans and Alaïa flats in Paris.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Yes, fashion can be casual, as proven by this jeans-and-tee outfit that the wearer dressed up with Alaïa flats, sunglasses, and a good bag.

Gabriela Karefa Johnson wearing a zebra print coat, Alaïa bag, and jeans to the Schiaparelli show in Paris.

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

From the zebra-print coat to the Le Teckel bag, everything about this ensemble, right down to the casual choice of denim, is a perfect ten.

Lauren Santo Domingo wearing a printed two-piece set in Paris.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Lauren Santo Domingo always looks chic, and Couture Week was no exception. This outfit is a great example of how to wear patterns and colors and still look elegant and non-showy.

Guest wearing a Chanel vest, jeans, and a white Chanel bag to FW24 Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris.

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

The Chanel show-day outfits I save most often are the ones that feature jeans. I love how they showcase the versatility of the house's signature tweed toppers.

Model On Duty

There's a reason why, when our team attends shows during fashion week, we often try to stick around afterward to see what the models who just walked are wearing in between jobs. To go with their perfectly done-up makeup and hair, they always have on something utterly casual and effortless, usually jeans, sneakers or flats, and a great jacket or coat, often paired with a simple T-shirt and designer tote bag.

Mona Tougaard outside of Chanel wearing a brown suede jacket, a white T-shirt, and white jeans.

(Image credit: Claire Guillon)

No one does modern off-duty dressing quite like supermodel Mona Tougaard, who, after the Chanel show, donned a suede bomber jacket with a T-shirt and white jeans.

Two models outside of shows wearing white tops with jeans.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

White top? Check! Jeans? Check! Flats? Check! These are model off-duty looks at their absolute finest.

A model outside of Chanel wearing a trench coat, white T-shirt, and jeans.

(Image credit: Claire Guillon)

A white T-shirt and relaxed jeans is a dead giveaway if you're wondering whether someone outside of a fashion show is a model or an attendee. So is a vintage jacket, in this case, a trench coat.

A model outside of a show in Paris wearing a suede jacket, white Patou tank top, and Bermuda jean shorts.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

You can always tell who is a model and who isn't by their hair and makeup combined with a casual, on-the-go outfit. Here, low-key jorts and a Patou tank are paired with detailed face makeup.

