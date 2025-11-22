A quick look back at old photos makes it clear that Kate Middleton has quietly retired a handful of once-beloved items as her style has matured. For example, Middleton has phased out zip-up block-heel booties, opting instead for lace-up combat boots when wearing skinny pants. She’s also sworn off Ugg boots, but that's to be expected now that she's next in line to be queen! Keep scrolling to revisit the boot trend everyone's favorite royal no longer wears.
No Longer Wears: Zip-Up Block-Heel Booties
Replaced Them With: Lace-Up Combat Boots
Shop the Princess of Wales's Current Favorite Style
