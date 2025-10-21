Move Over, Jeans—The Chicest People I Know Are Wearing This Expensive-Looking Pant Trend With Boots

Naomi wears a black bomber jacket, black leather pants, a valentino bag, and sunglasses.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
By
published
in News

The weather across the country is cooling down, which means wardrobes are changing and people are starting to pull out their boots, coats, and pants. Instead of classic jeans, though, fashion people are now opting for leather pants and pairing them with boots. Naomi Watts is one example of someone who has recently made this style swap.

Today, while in Paris, Watts was spotted walking the streets in a leather-pants outfit. She specifically wore a cropped, baggy pair, almost like culottes, that she styled with a black bomber jacket, tall combat boots, and Valentino's Panthea shoulder bag.

Naomi Watts wears a black bomber jacket, leather pants, combat boots, and a black valentino bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Naomi Watts: Valentino Panthea Shoulder Bag ($3800)

The British actress, set to star in the new Hulu series All's Fair, could have opted for black jeans to complete her monochromatic look, which would have looked chic. However, the leather pants took it to the next level, making her outfit look fresh, sophisticated, and expensive. While Watts styled them with tall combat boots, this pant style also looks great with pointed-toe ankle boots, slingbacks, and open-toe heels, as seen on the style set during Milan and Paris Fashion Week. That said, if you're interested in refreshing your wardrobe ahead of winter, keep scrolling because we've rounded up the best leather pants and boot pairings.

Get the Look

Shop Leather Pants and Boots

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸