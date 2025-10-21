Move Over, Jeans—The Chicest People I Know Are Wearing This Expensive-Looking Pant Trend With Boots

The weather across the country is cooling down, which means wardrobes are changing and people are starting to pull out their boots, coats, and pants. Instead of classic jeans, though, fashion people are now opting for leather pants and pairing them with boots. Naomi Watts is one example of someone who has recently made this style swap.
The British actress, set to star in the new Hulu series All's Fair, could have opted for black jeans to complete her monochromatic look, which would have looked chic. However, the leather pants took it to the next level, making her outfit look fresh, sophisticated, and expensive. While Watts styled them with tall combat boots, this pant style also looks great with pointed-toe ankle boots, slingbacks, and open-toe heels, as seen on the style set during Milan and Paris Fashion Week. That said, if you're interested in refreshing your wardrobe ahead of winter, keep scrolling because we've rounded up the best leather pants and boot pairings.
Get the Look
ZARA
Puffy Bomber Jacket
Style with a sweater and jeans or a tee and trousers.
Pilcro
The Izzie Relaxed Pull-On Barrel Pants
Whenever you don't feel like wearing jeans, these pull-on pants will become your go-to.
H&M
Lace-Up Boots
These boots are stylish but they're also practical for wet winter days.
Valentino Garavani
Panthea Shoulder Bag
Bella Hadid and Jenna Ortega are just a few of the other A-listers who also own this bag.
Shop Leather Pants and Boots
AGOLDE
Ren High Rise Straight Pants
An It girl-staple.
Nordstrom
Ainsley Chelsea Boots
Nordstrom shoppers note these are comfortable and supportive.
JOE'S JEANS
The Culotte Vegan Leather Pants
These culottes will pair best with tall boots.
Staud
Austen Boots
I love everything about this style—the slim buckle, the sleek pointed-toe, and the sophisticated stacked heel.
Nordstrom
Wide Leg Leather Pants
These come in sizes 0—14.
Reformation
Nadira Ankle Boots
If you own too many black ankle boots, these also come in brown suede.
MANGO
Wide Leg Faux Leather Trousers
Take these from the office to after-work drinks.
ZARA
Low Heeled Leather Ankle Boots
You really can't go wrong with this classic and versatile pair.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.