Kate Middleton Just Abandoned Her Signature Nude Heels for This Decadent Shoe Color Trend

The holiday season is upon us, and the Princess of Wales's newest look is my official party outfit blueprint. Sadly, I don't have access to Queen Elizabeth's diamond earrings, but I can copy Kate Middleton's latest shoe color trend. Dressed to the nines, Prince William and Princess Kate just attended the Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall in London. Middleton wore a pair of Art Deco earrings from the late queen's collection along with a dark green velvet gown by Talbot Runhof and matching Manolo Blahnik heels.
I've been reporting on the princess's style for well over a decade, so I can say with certainty that she plays favorites when it comes to her shoe collection. For dressed-up occasions, Middleton strongly prefers her nude pointy-toe pumps. This week, however, she switched things up and went with a rich, dark emerald color to coordinate with her dress of the same hue. You can bet I'll be emulating her when I show up to my first holiday party of the season. Scroll down to shop my favorite dark green velvet shoes.
On the Princess of Wales: Talbot Runhof gown; Manolo Blahnik shoes; Jenny Packham clutch
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.