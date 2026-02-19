Jennifer Lopez Is My Long-Time Style Muse—4 ‘90s Looks That Feel Just as Chic Today

The Jeans! The Skirt! The Jacket—Jennifer Lopez's '90s staples feel just as relevant in 2026.

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News
Collage of Jennifer Lopez in the 90s.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

Anyone who knows me (or has ever seen inside my saved folder) will be well aware of my not-so-discreet penchant for ’90s fashion. The pared-back palette! The streamlined silhouettes! The effortlessness! In my opinion, everything just looked better in the ’90s.

So when I’m craving fresh styling inspiration, I rarely start with the runways. Instead, I head straight for the archives—and lately, I find myself lingering over images of Jennifer Lopez in her ’90s glow. Having long built one of the chicest rotations around, Jennifer's outfits feel just as relevant now as they did back then.

Below, four ’90s J.Lo looks I’ll be recreating on repeat this season.

Discover Jennifer Lopez's Chicest '90s Looks:

1. The Leopard Print Coat:

Jennifer Lopez wears a matching set with square-toe boots and a leopard print coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Long before the leopard print trend of 2026, Lopez was championing the timeless motif. In the late ’90s, she styled hers as the focal point of an otherwise pared-back look. Decades later, that exact formula still feels fresh.

Shop Leopard Print Coats:

2. Straight-Leg Jeans:

Jennifer Lopez wears white jeans with a cream turtleneck.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Sleek, poised and always wearable, straight-leg jeans are the denim silhouette I return to time and again. Lopez wore hers in a bright shade of white, pairing the streamlined cut with a tonal knit for a clean, elongating effect. The contrast came via sharp black accessories—pointed shoes, a structured bag and slim sunglasses.

Shop Straight-Leg Jeans:

3. Maxi Skirt

Jennifer Lopez wears a floral maxi skirt with platform heels and a leather jacket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: When I picture a quintessential ’90s wardrobe, I immediately think of slim-fitting maxi skirts. Lopez embraced the silhouette in an ankle-grazing grey style, offsetting its softness with a cropped leather jacket whilst creating an outfit formula that still delivers that coveted ’90s sleekness without feeling costume-like.

Shop Maxi Skirts:

4. Capri Pants:

Jennifer Lopez wears capri pants with heels and a fur-trimmed jacket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Like clockwork, capri pants resurface every spring—and for good reason. There’s something inherently playful and retro about the cropped silhouette, yet it can feel surprisingly refined. Lopez leaned into the drama, styling hers with a fur-trimmed jacket for added texture and flair. That said, the beauty of capris lies in their versatility. Today, they’d look just as chic paired with a simple white tee and a leather jacket.

Shop Capri Pants:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.