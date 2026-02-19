Jennifer Lopez Is My Long-Time Style Muse—4 ‘90s Looks That Feel Just as Chic Today

Anyone who knows me (or has ever seen inside my saved folder) will be well aware of my not-so-discreet penchant for ’90s fashion. The pared-back palette! The streamlined silhouettes! The effortlessness! In my opinion, everything just looked better in the ’90s.
So when I’m craving fresh styling inspiration, I rarely start with the runways. Instead, I head straight for the archives—and lately, I find myself lingering over images of Jennifer Lopez in her ’90s glow. Having long built one of the chicest rotations around, Jennifer's outfits feel just as relevant now as they did back then.
Below, four ’90s J.Lo looks I’ll be recreating on repeat this season.
Discover Jennifer Lopez's Chicest '90s Looks:
1. The Leopard Print Coat:
Style Notes: Long before the leopard print trend of 2026, Lopez was championing the timeless motif. In the late ’90s, she styled hers as the focal point of an otherwise pared-back look. Decades later, that exact formula still feels fresh.
Shop Leopard Print Coats:
Rixo
Milly Leopard Coat in Brown Bohemia Leopard
Rixo's Milly coat is a fashion person's favourite.
Free People
We the Free Monique Denim Duster
Leopard is one of the few prints trends that will never truly ebb out of style.
H&M
Twill Car Coat
Style this over a white tee and jeans for a chic day-to-day look.
2. Straight-Leg Jeans:
Style Notes: Sleek, poised and always wearable, straight-leg jeans are the denim silhouette I return to time and again. Lopez wore hers in a bright shade of white, pairing the streamlined cut with a tonal knit for a clean, elongating effect. The contrast came via sharp black accessories—pointed shoes, a structured bag and slim sunglasses.
Shop Straight-Leg Jeans:
H&M
Straight High Jeans
Style these with black boots to introduce some chic contrast.
Zara
Straight High-Waist Jeans
Whilst I love these in the white, they also come in two shades of blue.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans
These come in short, standard and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
3. Maxi Skirt
Style Notes: When I picture a quintessential ’90s wardrobe, I immediately think of slim-fitting maxi skirts. Lopez embraced the silhouette in an ankle-grazing grey style, offsetting its softness with a cropped leather jacket whilst creating an outfit formula that still delivers that coveted ’90s sleekness without feeling costume-like.
Shop Maxi Skirts:
COS
Double-Faced Wool Pencil Skirt
Style with the matching top or pair this with a simple tee.
Reformation
Lydia Skirt
This also comes in four other shades.
Asos Design
Flocked Mesh Low Rise Co-Ord Maxi Skirt
The olive green colour trend is taking off this winter.
4. Capri Pants:
Style Notes: Like clockwork, capri pants resurface every spring—and for good reason. There’s something inherently playful and retro about the cropped silhouette, yet it can feel surprisingly refined. Lopez leaned into the drama, styling hers with a fur-trimmed jacket for added texture and flair. That said, the beauty of capris lies in their versatility. Today, they’d look just as chic paired with a simple white tee and a leather jacket.
Shop Capri Pants:
H&M
Tailored Capri Trousers
The capri pants trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
