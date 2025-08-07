Jennifer Aniston Just Wore the '90s Sandal That Makes Basic Black Dresses Look So Much Cooler
Jennifer Aniston's style is one of the most consistent things in Hollywood, and her latest look showcases how the unassuming sandal she's relied on since the '90s continues to serve her well. Scroll on to see her latest look.
Jennifer Aniston is nothing if not consistent. From her iconic ’90s layered haircut to her reliable capsule wardrobe, the actor has always remained loyal to her own blend of laid-back dressing and style. Her latest outfit is no exception, and it reminded me why I always come back to her when I'm in need of casual outfit inspiration. Cue an ensemble featuring a black slip dress and her most worn pair of shoes—flip-flops.
While a black slip dress can easily veer into formal territory, Aniston gave hers an unmistakably cool, L.A.-coded spin with the shoe choice she’s been loyal to since the Friends days—simple, elevated black flip flops. And no, not the chunky or embellished styles that have been vying for our collective attention this summer. I’m talking about the truly understated, barely-there kind that make everything you wear with them look a little more relaxed (and a lot more effortless).
I’ve always appreciated how Aniston makes a classic feel current without leaning into trends. The look is polished, yes, but also totally wearable—perfect for, well, really any occasion that doesn't involve someone walking down the aisle. Though I imagine with a metallic bag and some bold earrings, Aniston would have made this look work for such an occasion—that's just how "her" it is.
It’s a quiet reminder (and one I’m personally taking note of) that some of the best warm-weather outfits come down to the simplest pairings: a great black dress and the flip-flops you’ve probably had at the back of your wardrobe for years. That said, scroll on to shop my edit of both below, in case you fancy a refresh in either department.
Shop Simple Slip Dresses and Flip-Flops:
ZARA
Long Slip Dress With Multi-Position Straps
This is just the sort of dress Jennifer Aniston would pick up if she walked into Zara.
H&M
Flip-Flops
These look so much more expensive than they are.
M&S
Lace Slip Dress
I couldn't resist showing you this simple style with black lace overlay. Stunning.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.