Are It Girls Tiring of Kitten Heels? The Shoes They're Wearing Instead Might Be Your Answer

If you're feeling kitten-heel burnout, that's quite understandable, and you're undoubtedly not alone. Kitten heels have dominated the high-heel landscape for years at this point. As a kitten-heel wearer myself, I get it. They're elegant and relatively easy to walk in. But we're humans, and we get bored. Accordingly, the obvious heel style to make a comeback next is ultra-high stiletto heels, and the pair Hailey Bieber has been wearing is quite indicative of this shift.
You may recall that last year, Bieber rarely parted with her go-go Toteme kitten-heel flip-flops. This year, Bieber has stuck with heeled flip-flops, but the heel has gotten much higher. Bieber's The Row stiletto-heel thong sandals give her outfits more of a dressed-up, glamorous look than their kitten-heel counterparts are capable of, which is evident when you take a look at her outfit for a dinner outing in Beverly Hills last night, featuring a knee-length LBD and the aforementioned stiletto heels. And she's not alone—I've spotted high stiletto heels on countless It girls as of late, especially in the form of shoes by Jude, Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo, and of course, The Row, to name a few favorites.
The bottom line is that kitten heels remain cool, but if you're bored and want to amp up your outfits, all you need to do is raise your heel height a few inches. Keep scrolling to see the look on Bieber and to shop investment-worthy high stiletto heels.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.