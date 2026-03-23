Forget Sneakers—Hailey Just Wore the Spring Shoe Chic Women Wear With Jeans to Look Expensive

While flat flip-flops remain a comfortable, minimalist staple for warm weather, the recent footwear obsession has shifted toward a taller, more elegant evolution: heeled flip-flops. This trend marks a sophisticated upgrade of a casual classic. Designers like Toteme, Gianvito Rossi, Saint Laurent, and Gucci have taken the humble beach-and-poolside style and elevated it, both literally and figuratively, by adding kitten heels, block heels, and even stiletto versions. It's now even more versatile, styling well with a pencil skirt and lightweight sweater, a formal dress and a clutch, and even with relaxed jeans and a tank top, as Hailey Bieber just showcased.
While leaving the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in L.A. with Justin over the weekend, Bieber was seen sporting a stylish denim ensemble. The outfit included a crochet cardigan, a V-neck tank top, and low-rise jeans. She completed the look with a croc-embossed clutch and heeled flip-flops.
This shoe style isn't new to Bieber. In fact, she's been wearing it since April of last year, when we spotted her at Coachella in Toteme's kitten-heeled style. Since then, heeled flip-flops have become her go-to for spring and summer dressing. And notably, she's traded in her kitten heels for stilettos, wearing them with the previously mentioned outfit, as well as a black miniskirt and a satin button-down shirt, for dinner.
If you're eager and inspired to add a pair to your warm-weather wardrobe, keep scrolling to shop the best heeled flip-flops and the pieces to re-create Bieber's effortless yet polished denim look.