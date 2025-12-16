Simkhai’s Holiday Campaign Stars Juliette Lewis—Shop the New Festive Occasion Wear Collection

Juliette Lewis in the new Simkhai campaign.
Founded in 2010 by designer Jonathan Simkhai, the Los Angeles-based brand Simkhai has released a Hollywood-inspired, holiday-themed short film starring actress Juliette Lewis to celebrate the holiday season and the brand’s new festive occasion wear collection.

Titled Dear Juliette, the video features Lewis wearing the Dakota Gown and Love Knot Shoes from Simkhai's 2025 holiday line as she narrates a letter from a secret admirer (it's a missed connection with Santa Clause). The dress has an embellished halter neckline with a straight, sculptural silhouette, worn with low heel, pointed toe suede slingbacks that have a silver-tone knot detail.

Throughout the montage, we also see other pieces from the label, including the Gianni coat, Monet clutch, River bag, and Vixen shoes.

Keep scrolling to shop the capsule, including the Isla Sequin Mini Dress, Jolie Velvet Tie Mini Dress, Emma Strapless Jersey Gown, Rumi Wool Overcoat, Darya Wedge Thong Sandal, Janese Off Shoulder Midi Dress, Sadia Satin Mini Cape Dress, Skyla Cotton Cashmere Wrap Dress, and Ravenna Gilded Jacqaurd Midi Dress.

