Hailey Bieber Wore the "Wealthy Sunglasses" That Always Look Rich

Hailey Bieber’s sartorial power lies in her absolute command of the stealth wealth aesthetic. Her choice of accessories recently cemented this signature: Giant Vintage Eyewear's Wealthy Small '90s Sunglasses ($14). The product name is almost too on the nose, yet entirely authentic to her polished, minimalist brand. And the under-$20 price means that wealth is entirely in the eye of the beholder—not in the amount on your credit card statement.
Sleek, slim, and narrow, these affordable oval sunglasses are a nod to the '90s, perfectly complementing the leather jackets and clean lines that define Bieber's off-duty uniform. Given Bieber's fan base, it's no surprise that she made these chic sunglasses sell out lightning fast. Luckily, there are plenty of similar options to consider investing in right now. Keep scrolling to shop several pairs of wealthy-looking sunglasses worthy of Hailey Bieber's collection.
