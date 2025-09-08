Wearing All Black Is Great, But This Outfit Color Looks Even Cooler With Sneakers

I love an all-black outfit. It gives an "NYC fashion crowd" vibe and is easy to throw together, regardless of the pieces you choose. If you're feeling bored with all black, however, there's another head-to-toe outfit color trend celebs and fashion people love. Issa Rae was recently spotted out and about for press appearances in NYCwearing an all-gray outfit consisting of a heather-gray T-shirt and matching baggy pants from Tibi and a pair of black-and-white Adidas Samba OG Sneakers.
Serena Williams was also recently seen wearing an all-gray look in NYC, so it's safe to say all-gray 'fits are a growing trend—one that I'm happy to try this fall. Rae's choice of wearing an all-gray look instead of all black with her sneakers was a chic decision. Her outfit looks just as put-together as an all-black one and even dresses up the sneakers. Humbly, I predict all-gray outfits will continue to trend this fall. If you want to join the fashion set on this outfit trend, keep scrolling to re-create Issa Rae's outfit and shop similar pieces.
