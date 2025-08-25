If You Want Prettier Outfits, Swap Black Pumps For This "Dated" Color

I’ll say it first: I adore black pumps. They instantly elevate any outfit, from casual Bermuda shorts and a tank top to a breezy dress. Additionally, they're incredibly easy to style, given their versatility. However, there’s a “dated” shoe color trend that I always turn to when I’m fatigued from black pumps and want something a bit prettier: silver pumps. And Serena Williams seems to be on the same page. Williams was just photographed in NYC wearing a monochromatic outfit consisting of a gray tank top and striped pants in the same shade, which she paired with silver pumps.
As the US Open commenced just last week, it’s no surprise that Williams is sporting her best outfits for the renowned tennis competition. The fact that she chose silver pumps over a black pair to wear instead proves that the trend is, in fact, back and better than ever. Silver shoes, in general, had grown in popularity during 2024 and don’t seem to be going anywhere the rest of 2025. Look to silver pumps to make your outfits look more elegant and interesting, and keep scrolling to find your perfect pair.
