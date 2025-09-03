Sambas Aren’t Out, But If You Want to Wear Them in 2025 You Should Style Them Like This

Adidas Samba sneakers have evolved significantly from their origins as a soccer shoe. Since 2022, the casual footwear style has become an It fashion buy. And while they aren't "out," the truth is they don't feel as exciting as they once did. If you own a pair, I don't suggest donating or throwing them out; instead, think of new ways to style them to make them feel fresh for 2025. One recent Samba outfit to draw inspiration from is that of actress Sofia Carson.
The secret to grounding the sneakers lies in choosing expensive-looking wardrobe basics. Even though Sambas have been a staple in the fashion landscape for over three years, they continue to exude a trendy vibe. When styled with refined, structured pieces, these sneakers can achieve a look that is not only polished but also sophisticated and mature. With that said, keep scrolling to see the celeb-approved way to wear Sambas in 2025 and shop the key pieces to get the look.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.