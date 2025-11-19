This Is the Anti-Trend Sweater Color People Are Wearing Even More Than Black or Cream

Listen—I love a black or white sweater just as much as the next person, but there is one color that just pops a little more than both and honestly pairs well with more colors than even black or white sweaters do. Keira Knightley seems to be on the same page. Recently, while on a stroll in London, she wore the style I'm referring to: a gray sweater. To complete the outfit, she paired the sweater with her brown car coat, dark wash jeans, and chunky black boots.
I know, it seems like a no-brainer, but the color gray just makes a look far more interesting, even though it's just another neutral shade. While her outfit is quite casual, a black or cream-colored sweater would not have popped the way the gray one she’s wearing did. The color gray, in my humble opinion, blends seamlessly into an outfit. It can be the main focal point, or as a part of an outfit containing other neutrals, like with Knightley’s look. Influencers around the globe are also in on the trend, as my daily scroll has proved my suspicions right: Gray is the new sweater It color.
If you’re looking for a new sweater and want it to be one that goes with everything you own, keep scrolling to recreate the actress’s outfit and shop similar items and gray sweaters.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.