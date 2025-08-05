Don't Argue With Dua Lipa and Simone Ashley—This Is the Only Wear to Wear Denim Shorts RN

Okay, bear with me. I know this combo isn’t new, but I haven’t seen it much lately, and honestly, I’ve missed it.
Whilst swishy white skirts and classic tees have been front and centre this summer, the graphic T-shirt and denim shorts pairing is currently making a comeback. And it looks just as good as ever. With a slight ’80s edge and an effortlessly cool vibe, the combo feels relaxed but put-together—exactly what you want in a summer outfit. And this week, two of my favourite celebrities gave it their stamp of approval.
Simone Ashley styled a vintage Backstreet Boys tee with high-waisted denim shorts, pulled together with a black leather belt. Simple? Yes, but the accessories made it shine. Her glossy shoulder bag, sleek sunglasses and a polished black belt elevated the whole look.
Dua Lipa took a similar route, wearing a white graphic tee tucked into cut-off shorts, finished with a gold-buckled belt and tall biker boots. It was casual but cool, and exactly the kind of outfit I want to live in right now.
The best part? This look is almost too easy to replicate. Channel Dua's edge with a tall boot or keep things retro with low-profile trainers. Either way, you’re winning.
Inspired by this enduringly chic combo? Read on to discover the best graphic tees, denim shorts and leather belts.
Shop Graphic Tees, Denim Shorts and Leather Belts:
Hush
Tomayto Tomahto Graphic T-Shirt
Style with denim shorts or wear with a swishy white skirt.
Reformation
Wilder High Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts
High-waisted shorts and a graphic tee is a retro pairing that looks good every time.
COS
Classic Leather Belt
Style over denim shorts or pair this with neater tailoring.
The Tales
My Own Muse Illustrated Tee
This comfy T-shirt is perfect for day-to-day styling.
H&M
Denim Shorts
These come in UK sizes 4–22.
Anderson's
Leather Belt
This comes in six different sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Zara
T-Shirt With Text Print
Every great wardrobe includes a great graphic tee.
M&S Collection
Denim Mom High Waisted Shorts in Medium Indigo
These also come in bright white.
Khaite
Olivia Leather Belt
The sculptural buckle will give your styling a distinctly polished edge.
Mother
The Lil Sinful T-Shirt in Sun Moon
This warm shade of brown works so well for summer.
Agolde
Parker Long Shorts in Swapmeet
These come in 12 other hues of blue.
Déhanche
Hollyhock Calf Hair Belt in Black
Déhanche's black leather belts are a fashion person's favourite.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.