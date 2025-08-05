Don't Argue With Dua Lipa and Simone Ashley—This Is the Only Wear to Wear Denim Shorts RN

The chicest way to wear denim shorts right now? With a striking graphic tee. Read on to discover how Simone and Dua styled the timeless combination.

Actor Simone Ashley wears a graphic t-shirt with denim shorts, a leather bag and a black leather belt.
(Image credit: @simoneashley)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

Okay, bear with me. I know this combo isn’t new, but I haven’t seen it much lately, and honestly, I’ve missed it.

Whilst swishy white skirts and classic tees have been front and centre this summer, the graphic T-shirt and denim shorts pairing is currently making a comeback. And it looks just as good as ever. With a slight ’80s edge and an effortlessly cool vibe, the combo feels relaxed but put-together—exactly what you want in a summer outfit. And this week, two of my favourite celebrities gave it their stamp of approval.

Actor Simone Ashley wears a graphic t-shirt with denim shorts, a leather bag and a black leather belt.

(Image credit: @simoneashley)

Simone Ashley styled a vintage Backstreet Boys tee with high-waisted denim shorts, pulled together with a black leather belt. Simple? Yes, but the accessories made it shine. Her glossy shoulder bag, sleek sunglasses and a polished black belt elevated the whole look.

Dua Lipa took a similar route, wearing a white graphic tee tucked into cut-off shorts, finished with a gold-buckled belt and tall biker boots. It was casual but cool, and exactly the kind of outfit I want to live in right now.

Dua Lipa speaks to a fan wearing a graphic tee, denim shorts, a leather belt and biker boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The best part? This look is almost too easy to replicate. Channel Dua's edge with a tall boot or keep things retro with low-profile trainers. Either way, you’re winning.

Inspired by this enduringly chic combo? Read on to discover the best graphic tees, denim shorts and leather belts.

Shop Graphic Tees, Denim Shorts and Leather Belts:

Tomayto Tomahto Graphic T-Shirt
Hush
Tomayto Tomahto Graphic T-Shirt

Style with denim shorts or wear with a swishy white skirt.

Wilder High Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts
Reformation
Wilder High Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts

High-waisted shorts and a graphic tee is a retro pairing that looks good every time.

Classic Leather Belt
COS
Classic Leather Belt

Style over denim shorts or pair this with neater tailoring.

My Own Muse Illustrated Tee
The Tales
My Own Muse Illustrated Tee

This comfy T-shirt is perfect for day-to-day styling.

Denim Shorts
H&M
Denim Shorts

These come in UK sizes 4–22.

Leather Belt
Anderson's
Leather Belt

This comes in six different sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.

T-Shirt With Text Print
Zara
T-Shirt With Text Print

Every great wardrobe includes a great graphic tee.

Denim Mom High Waisted Shorts
M&S Collection
Denim Mom High Waisted Shorts in Medium Indigo

These also come in bright white.

Olivia Leather Belt
Khaite
Olivia Leather Belt

The sculptural buckle will give your styling a distinctly polished edge.

The Lil Sinful - Sun Moon
Mother
The Lil Sinful T-Shirt in Sun Moon

This warm shade of brown works so well for summer.

Parker Long Shorts
Agolde
Parker Long Shorts in Swapmeet

These come in 12 other hues of blue.

Hollyhock Calf Hair Belt
Déhanche
Hollyhock Calf Hair Belt in Black

Déhanche's black leather belts are a fashion person's favourite.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸