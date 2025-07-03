Spotted in Ibiza and Barcelona: The Dress Trend That's Eclipsing Florals

As far as I'm concerned, there are no coincidences in fashion. If two different stylish celebrities are wearing the same dress trend in the same colorway in the same country, I'm going to take that as a sartorial sign to invest in it right away. This was exactly the case when I saw photos of Simone Ashley and Sabina Socol separately wearing brown-and-white polka-dot minidresses in Spain.

Ashley wore the trend in Barcelona this week to celebrate the christening of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's newest superyacht called Luminara. Wearing a Raquel Diniz gown, Jude heels, and Jennifer Fisher jewelry, Ashley was named godmother of the new yacht—how chic is that? "In her honorary role, Ashley offered a heartfelt blessing for the voyages ahead and ceremonially broke a bottle of champagne across the bow as the ship’s horn sounded—a maritime tradition symbolizing protection, good fortune, and safe passage—officially marking the launch of Luminara," The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection said in a press release.

As for Socol, she shared photos from Ibiza wearing a similar polka-dot mini from Posse, which she styled with strappy heels and a Miu Miu bag. Both outfits remind me of the '90s movie Pretty Woman, in which Julia Roberts's character famously wears the same dress trend to a polo match (but hers was knee-length). Scroll down to see photos and shop similar frocks.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Simone Ashley: Raquel Diniz dress; Jude heels; Jennifer Fisher jewelry

On Sabina Socol: Posse dress; Miu Miu bag

Shop Brown-and-White Polka-Dot Minidresses