In Istanbul, J.Lo Wore a Matching Set With the Shoe Color Trend That's Guaranteed to Make Outfits Look Rich

Money.

By
published
in News

When you want your outfit to look expensive, there are a few easy additions that work every time. A heavy-knit, sculpted cashmere sweater will always do the trick—as will an extremely well-fitting pair of black trousers. Anything in camel or cream adds value to your wardrobe, and so do shoes—any shoes—when they come in this unexpected color. If you're wearing gold shoes, from heels to flats, your outfit's guaranteed to go up a tax bracket, and Jennifer Lopez knows it.

This week, J.Lo was spotted in Istanbul at Istinye Park, a shopping center in the Turkish metropolis, donning a powder-pink poplin shirt-and-shorts set with a rattan Prada bag and a pair of gold flip-flops—the perfect finisher for her late-summer ensemble.

Jennifer Lopez in Istanbul wearing a pink matching set with gold flip flops.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Prada Wicker Mini Bucket Bag ($2200)

While Lopez chose to style her gold sandals in a resort-facing way, the shoe color allows for a variety of styling options. Toss on a pair of heeled gold sandals with tights, a black dress, and a sleek coat for a night out in the middle of winter, or dress down the festive footwear with vintage jeans, a white tee, and a leather bomber jacket. A white skirt and cashmere sweater would look great with gold heels—as would tailored black trousers and a tank top. The possibilities truly are endless.

See for yourself by shopping the 14 pairs of gold shoes below.

Shop gold shoes:

Square Toe Lily Sandal
TKEES
Square Toe Lily Sandal

Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandal

Gold Strappy Flat Sandals
ZARA
Gold Strappy Flat Sandals

Ninfemu Slide Sandal
Manolo Blahnik
Ninfemu Slide Sandal

Mesh Ballet Flats With Bow - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Mesh Ballet Flats With Bow

Metallic Effect Kitten Sandals
ZARA
Metallic Effect Kitten Sandals

Harry Flat
Tony Bianco
Harry Flat

Strips Sandals - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Strips Sandals

Cary Sandal
Steve Madden
Cary Sandal

Indie Sandal
Solei Sea
Indie Sandal

Me Dolly Peep Toe Slide Sandal
Christian Louboutin
Me Dolly Peep Toe Slide Sandal

Kitten Heel Sandals With Straps - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Kitten Heel Sandals With Straps

Metallic Strappy Fisherman Sandals
ZARA
Metallic Strappy Fisherman Sandals

Metallic Effect Stiletto Heel Sandals
ZARA
Metallic Effect Stiletto Heel Sandals

Explore More:
Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸