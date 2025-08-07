In Istanbul, J.Lo Wore a Matching Set With the Shoe Color Trend That's Guaranteed to Make Outfits Look Rich

When you want your outfit to look expensive, there are a few easy additions that work every time. A heavy-knit, sculpted cashmere sweater will always do the trick—as will an extremely well-fitting pair of black trousers. Anything in camel or cream adds value to your wardrobe, and so do shoes—any shoes—when they come in this unexpected color. If you're wearing gold shoes, from heels to flats, your outfit's guaranteed to go up a tax bracket, and Jennifer Lopez knows it.
This week, J.Lo was spotted in Istanbul at Istinye Park, a shopping center in the Turkish metropolis, donning a powder-pink poplin shirt-and-shorts set with a rattan Prada bag and a pair of gold flip-flops—the perfect finisher for her late-summer ensemble.
While Lopez chose to style her gold sandals in a resort-facing way, the shoe color allows for a variety of styling options. Toss on a pair of heeled gold sandals with tights, a black dress, and a sleek coat for a night out in the middle of winter, or dress down the festive footwear with vintage jeans, a white tee, and a leather bomber jacket. A white skirt and cashmere sweater would look great with gold heels—as would tailored black trousers and a tank top. The possibilities truly are endless.
See for yourself by shopping the 14 pairs of gold shoes below.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.