Say Hello to Powder Pink, Burgundy's More Romantic Cousin

We already know the biggest color trend of 2025: powder pink. While we'd usually reserve our bets about the top color trend for the upcoming year until firmly arriving in the upcoming season, the sheer abundance of light and frothy powder-pink pieces on the spring/summer 2025 runways makes us confident that the shade will be taking over. This includes ahead-of-the-curve brands that continue to set the trends season after season, such as Miu Miu, Alaïa, Khaite, and countless others.

The powder-pink color trend follows the dominance of red and burgundy over the last year, and the cool, dusty pink is yet another progression through the color family. It also arrives at an interesting moment when fashion is returning to a more romantic space. For spring 2025, powder pink offers a romantic alternative to burgundy, which has been popular among the fashion set. Ahead, see how the powder-pink color trend took over on the spring/summer 2025 runways and pieces to start adding to your closet now.

Brandon Maxwell S/S 2025 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Powder pink is a new major color trend that appeared at the beginning of fashion month in New York at brands such at Brandon Maxwell. This beautiful halter dress was featured in the hue and is sure to be a key buy in 2025.

Alaïa S/S 2025 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

This voluminous look at Alaïa proves just how impactful the color is when worn from head to toe.

Khaite S/S 2025 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Khaite's approach involved layers of sheer chiffon and white accessories—including a top-handle bag and cage heels—that demonstrate just how good the combination of pink and white is.

Jil Sander S/S 2025 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

At Jil Sander, we saw more evidence of powder pink paired with white.

Chanel S/S 2025 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Chanel gave a full-stop endorsement to the color, a classic shade for the French fashion house.

Miu Miu S/S 2025 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Miu Miu's playful layering ideas proved just how well the color works with unexpected shades such as purple, gray, and navy.

Valentino S/S 2025 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Like many other designers this season, Valentino embraced powder pink in a full monochromatic ensemble.

