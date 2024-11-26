Sofia Richie Grainge Just Wore 2025's Most-Wanted Sweater Trend

On a cold day in November, a super super-chunky pullover or cardigan holds a special place in our hearts, but if a sophisticated, more put-together look is what you're going for (say for a dinner date or the office), it's not exactly the sweater I'd suggest grabbing for. Instead, I'd choose a sculpted cardigan every single time. They're elegant, elevated, and majorly trending ahead of 2025. And I'm not the only person who thinks so.

Sofia Richie is spotted leaving The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood wearing a gray sculpted cardigan, black pants, and purple Bottega Veneta shoes.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Sofia Richie Grainge: Chanel bag; Bottega Veneta shoes

Sofia Richie Grainge was spotted over the weekend leaving The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood wearing a long-line sculpted cardigan in charcoal gray, proving my point that fitted silhouettes make for the most elite knits. To complement her sweater, she added a pair of classic black jeans, a black Chanel bag with gold hardware, and purple Bottega Veneta pumps that added the perfect pop of color to her easy, chic ensemble.

With Blake Lively, Elsa Hosk, Katie Holmes, and more celebrities all also backing waist-nipping cardigans, there's no doubt in my mind that, with winter fast approaching, the sleek silhouette will reach its highest high yet in the world of fashion. Get ahead of the trend by shopping the best options below.

Shop sculpted cardigans:

Karina Regenerative Wool Scoop Neck Cardigan
Reformation
Karina Regenerative Wool Scoop Neck Cardigan

Golightly Cardigan
Wilfred
Golightly Cardigan

Pistola Denim Dani Cardigan
Pistola Denim
Dani Cardigan

Scarlet Cashmere Cardigan
KHAITE
Scarlet Cashmere Cardigan

Asymmetrical Knit Cardigan
ZARA
Asymmetrical Knit Cardigan

Sanna Cardigan
Helsa
Sanna Cardigan

Arlet Knit Cardigan
EAVES
Arlet Knit Cardigan

Cooper Cardigan
Jenni Kayne
Cooper Cardigan

Fitted Waist Plain Knit Cardigan
ZARA
Fitted Waist Plain Knit Cardigan

almina concept, V-Neck Cardigan
almina concept
V-Neck Cardigan

Odelia Crop Cardigan
Steve Madden
Odelia Crop Cardigan

Line & Dot Atleigh Sweater
Line & Dot
Atleigh Sweater

Eames Organic Cotton-Wool Button Cardigan
Modern Citizen
Eames Organic Cotton-Wool Button Cardigan

Fitted Cardigan
H&M
Fitted Cardigan

Tinley Ribbed Double-Breasted Sweater
By Malene Birger
Tinley Ribbed Double-Breasted Sweater

Jenni Kayne Cooper Cardigan
Jenni Kayne
Cooper Cardigan

Buttoned Knit Cardigan
ZARA
Buttoned Knit Cardigan

Attersee, The Sculpted Cardigan in Silk Cashmere
Attersee
The Sculpted Cardigan in Silk Cashmere

Aligne Clay Sweater
Aligne
Clay Sweater

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

