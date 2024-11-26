Sofia Richie Grainge Just Wore 2025's Most-Wanted Sweater Trend
On a cold day in November, a super super-chunky pullover or cardigan holds a special place in our hearts, but if a sophisticated, more put-together look is what you're going for (say for a dinner date or the office), it's not exactly the sweater I'd suggest grabbing for. Instead, I'd choose a sculpted cardigan every single time. They're elegant, elevated, and majorly trending ahead of 2025. And I'm not the only person who thinks so.
On Sofia Richie Grainge: Chanel bag; Bottega Veneta shoes
Sofia Richie Grainge was spotted over the weekend leaving The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood wearing a long-line sculpted cardigan in charcoal gray, proving my point that fitted silhouettes make for the most elite knits. To complement her sweater, she added a pair of classic black jeans, a black Chanel bag with gold hardware, and purple Bottega Veneta pumps that added the perfect pop of color to her easy, chic ensemble.
With Blake Lively, Elsa Hosk, Katie Holmes, and more celebrities all also backing waist-nipping cardigans, there's no doubt in my mind that, with winter fast approaching, the sleek silhouette will reach its highest high yet in the world of fashion. Get ahead of the trend by shopping the best options below.
Shop sculpted cardigans:
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
