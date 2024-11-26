On a cold day in November, a super super-chunky pullover or cardigan holds a special place in our hearts, but if a sophisticated, more put-together look is what you're going for (say for a dinner date or the office), it's not exactly the sweater I'd suggest grabbing for. Instead, I'd choose a sculpted cardigan every single time. They're elegant, elevated, and majorly trending ahead of 2025. And I'm not the only person who thinks so.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Sofia Richie Grainge: Chanel bag; Bottega Veneta shoes

Sofia Richie Grainge was spotted over the weekend leaving The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood wearing a long-line sculpted cardigan in charcoal gray, proving my point that fitted silhouettes make for the most elite knits. To complement her sweater, she added a pair of classic black jeans, a black Chanel bag with gold hardware, and purple Bottega Veneta pumps that added the perfect pop of color to her easy, chic ensemble.

With Blake Lively, Elsa Hosk, Katie Holmes, and more celebrities all also backing waist-nipping cardigans, there's no doubt in my mind that, with winter fast approaching, the sleek silhouette will reach its highest high yet in the world of fashion. Get ahead of the trend by shopping the best options below.

Shop sculpted cardigans:

Reformation Karina Regenerative Wool Scoop Neck Cardigan $248 SHOP NOW

Wilfred Golightly Cardigan $118 SHOP NOW

Pistola Denim Dani Cardigan $178 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Scarlet Cashmere Cardigan $1980 SHOP NOW

ZARA Asymmetrical Knit Cardigan $70 SHOP NOW

Helsa Sanna Cardigan $298 SHOP NOW

EAVES Arlet Knit Cardigan $205 SHOP NOW

Jenni Kayne Cooper Cardigan $525 $394 SHOP NOW

ZARA Fitted Waist Plain Knit Cardigan $60 SHOP NOW

almina concept V-Neck Cardigan $298 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Odelia Crop Cardigan $89 SHOP NOW

Line & Dot Atleigh Sweater $127 SHOP NOW

Modern Citizen Eames Organic Cotton-Wool Button Cardigan $168 SHOP NOW

By Malene Birger Tinley Ribbed Double-Breasted Sweater $580 SHOP NOW

Jenni Kayne Cooper Cardigan $525 SHOP NOW

ZARA Buttoned Knit Cardigan $46 SHOP NOW

Attersee The Sculpted Cardigan in Silk Cashmere $795 SHOP NOW

Aligne Clay Sweater $170 SHOP NOW