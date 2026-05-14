If you looked through the Saved folder of this 26-year-old fashion editor, you’d find a lot of chic outfit inspo. From an abundance of vintage, archival pieces (Chanel's Ladybug heels are my newest fixation) to easy-breezy linen ensembles perfect for the summer heatwave I’m manifesting, my mood board is a style treasure trove. Scrolling through recently, I came to a realisation that almost every single post centres around the outfit of a Gen Z It girl.
Celebrity event wardrobes are full to the brim with enviable fashion finds, and whilst our lives couldn’t be more different (I’m unlikely to headline a tour or host Saturday Night Live any time soon), when you look at their off-duty personal style, it couldn’t feel more… normal. Whether they’re leaning into vintage eras and dusting off prim polka-dot dresses or channelling a WAG in their heyday in an outfit worthy of Victoria Beckham's approval, these fun looks feel perfect for the upcoming warm weather.
I'm in the market for a dash of seasonal outfit inspiration, and the cool girls below were my first port of call. Not only does their style cover every aesthetic we'll see this summer, but their ability to blend the old with the new and the fashion-forward with the pared-back makes them worthy of the It girl title. Having searched through their most recent 'fits, I’ve found nine excellent outfits worth re-creating this summer. Scroll down to discover.
Hailey's De La Vali dress is on pre order, so why not try Ref's Naira mini dress. The silhouette has a similar vibe.
The Row
City Flip Flop
All of the coolest celebs are fans of The Row's City flip-flops.
Pandora
Round Huggie Hoop Earrings
Hailey is often seen in huggies exactly like this Pandora pair.
2. Iris Law
Style Notes: As the quintessential London It Girl, Iris Law’s summer outfits have become the stuff of legend. Blending unexpectedtextures with eclectic prints, and kitschy accessories with the coolest hybrid shoes on the market, her bold summer outfits feel innately Iris in all the best ways. Whether she's pairing a pinstriped mini skirt with a fitted, hooded top, or layering a pretty broderie mini over a lilac bikini, her unique brand of worldly whimsy runs through every ensemble.
Shop the Look:
DÔEN
Patience Dress
If you're a fan of pretty classics, the DÔEN Patience dress might just be your perfect match.
Rat & Boa
Clio Bikini Top
Rat & Boa make some of the coolest swimwear to date. Shop the matching Clio Bikini Pant (£105.00).
Chanel
22 Leather Handbag
Shop Iris Laws exact bag.
3. Devon Lee Carlson
Style Notes: To Gen Z as Alexa Chung is to millennials, Devon Lee Carlson needs no introduction. After a chance meeting with Miley Cyrus in 2012 catapulted her to fame, you're likely to spot Devon bouncing from Charli XCX’s star-studded wedding to sitting FROW at a Gucci show. As such her summer style is all about playful, kitchy pieces, and the Gen-Z style set adore it. Her recent look in Rome in a gingham skirt, peep-toe and 3/4 length t-shirt is so charming, it's one you're likely to see replicated this summer.
Shop the Look:
Free People
Lucy Layering Top
This t-shirt comes in five summer ready colourways.
MUNTHE
Lakenna
Size up and style on the waist to achieve Devon's look.
MANGO
Kitten-Heel Sandals With Strap - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Peep-toe heels are one of this summers biggest shoe trends.
4. Olivia Rodrigo
Style Notes: After sending the internet into a frenzy by professing her love of babydoll dresses, what Disney-star-turned-pop-sensation Olivia Rodrigo will wear next is the question on every Gen-Zer’s lips. On the press tour for her latest album,the ex-London resident channelled her innermost 2000's WAG in an FC Barcelona top and low-rise True Religion jeans. With the World Cup mere weeks away, it's a look every stylish fashionable fan at home and away must see before the games begin.
Shop the Look:
adidas performance
Spain 26 Home Cropped Jersey
Adidas have so many cropped football shirts online right now.