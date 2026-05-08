With temperatures (slowly but surely) rising and the days starting to get longer and longer, this can only mean one thing: summer is officially on its way. And when it comes to a seasonal capsule wardrobe, I can almost guarantee you that if you ask any editor, stylist or fashion person for their summer fashion staples, the word linen will come up in some form or another. Lightweight, breezy, with just the right amount of relaxed edge to feel chic, linen fabrics are a trusty staple that can be relied upon year after year.
Now, you might initially be thinking about the comfy drawstring trouser styles or oversized shirts we typically see at this time of year, but for summer 2026, it girls have given this classic fabric a refresh in the form of easy yet elegant trends that feel as elevated as they are timeless. And before I start to pack away my heavier denim and suede for lightweight linen separates, I decided to go on the hunt for the five standout linen trends that will make my summer capsule wardrobe feel that little bit fresher in 2026.
From expensive-looking burgundy hues to pretty embroidered blouses, keep scrolling to discover the five it-girl-approved linen trends that are set to dominate in summer 2026.
5 Linen Trends That Will Dominate in Summer 2026
1. Embroidered Linen Dress
Style Notes: If there’s one summer trend a minimalist like myself can fully get on board with, it's embroidery of any kind. It makes for interesting and eye-catching detailing without feeling too out there. And linen dresses with this elegant element will lend themselves particularly well to more formal summer events, such as a dinner date or drinks out with friends.
Shop the Trend:
h&m
Embroidered linen-blend dress
No one will believe this is from the high street.
Rixo
Iggy Linen Embroidery Dress
Black linen will always look chic.
ZIMMERMANN
Daylight Belted Scalloped Printed Linen Mini Dress