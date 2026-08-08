Lo Bosworth Is a "Firm Believer" That Drugstore Beauty Products Can Outperform Luxury Ones—Her 7 Top Picks

From her go-to moisturizer to an iconic mascara and beyond.

Kaitlyn McLintock&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features
Drugstore beauty products collage
(Image credit: Original art by Kennedy Caldwell)

Welcome to Drugstore Heroes, a monthly series in which we spotlight the often-overlooked and underhyped drugstore beauty products that industry experts count on. We're asking tastemakers, from editors to content creators and even celebs, to share their top recommendations for affordable yet effective products. Get ready to see the best of drugstore beauty, period.

Drugstore Heroes product collage

(Image credit: Original art by Kennedy Caldwell)

Lo Bosworth is many things. She's the founder and CEO of Love Wellness, a pioneering wellness brand that supports gut, vaginal, and hormonal health. She's a new mom. (She welcomed her daughter, Nell, earlier this year.) And she's one of the stars of the now-iconic early 2000s reality show Laguna Beach (but my fellow millennials already know that).

If there's one thing she's not, it's a beauty snob. Bosworth is no stranger to the drugstore aisles, and she's been using some of her favorite budget-friendly beauty products for years. In fact, her own brand, Love Wellness, holds affordability and accessibility as core tenets—its products are often priced under $25 and can be found at major retailers like Target, Ulta, Walmart, CVS, and Amazon.

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As Who What Wear's resident drugstore-obsessed editor, I can't think of anyone who's better positioned to chat about affordable beauty and wellness than Bosworth. After all, she knows better than anyone that high quality doesn't always equate to high price. She also knows how the drugstore aisles can democratize beauty and wellness, offering effective and efficient solutions for all kinds of shoppers. Ahead, she shares an inside look at her drugstore shopping cart, from her go-to personal-care products to an iconic $13 mascara and beyond.

Lo Bosworth

(Image credit: Lo Bosworth)

How often do you use drugstore beauty products?

A lot, to be honest. Especially since I had my daughter, Nell, I'm at the drugstore all the time, whether I'm picking up baby wipes, diapers, or other essentials. As a new parent, you end up there constantly. I've also always been a fan of classic drugstore finds, so there are a lot of them in my everyday beauty and wellness routine.

Do you think drugstore products can be just as effective as high-end products?

Absolutely. Sometimes I think they're even more effective. If you look at ingredient lists, drugstore products often have very similar formulations to high-end products. In many cases, the drugstore product is actually the original, and a luxury brand creates a similar version because the original is so popular.

Lo Bosworth&#039;s drugstore beauty shopping haul

(Image credit: Lo Bosworth)

Bosworth's Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products

Lo Bosworth&#039;s drugstore beauty shopping reciept

(Image credit: Original art by Kennedy Caldwell)

Lo Bosworth's seven drugstore beauty (and wellness) essentials come in at just $72.

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.