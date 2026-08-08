Welcome to Drugstore Heroes, a monthly series in which we spotlight the often-overlooked and underhyped drugstore beauty products that industry experts count on. We're asking tastemakers, from editors to content creators and even celebs, to share their top recommendations for affordable yet effective products. Get ready to see the best of drugstore beauty, period.
Lo Bosworth is many things. She's the founder and CEO of Love Wellness, a pioneering wellness brand that supports gut, vaginal, and hormonal health. She's a new mom. (She welcomed her daughter, Nell, earlier this year.) And she's one of the stars of the now-iconic early 2000s reality show Laguna Beach (but my fellow millennials already know that).
If there's one thing she's not, it's a beauty snob. Bosworth is no stranger to the drugstore aisles, and she's been using some of her favorite budget-friendly beauty products for years. In fact, her own brand, Love Wellness, holds affordability and accessibility as core tenets—its products are often priced under $25 and can be found at major retailers like Target, Ulta, Walmart, CVS, and Amazon.
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As Who What Wear's resident drugstore-obsessed editor, I can't think of anyone who's better positioned to chat about affordable beauty and wellness than Bosworth. After all, she knows better than anyone that high quality doesn't always equate to high price. She also knows how the drugstore aisles can democratize beauty and wellness, offering effective and efficient solutions for all kinds of shoppers. Ahead, she shares an inside look at her drugstore shopping cart, from her go-to personal-care products to an iconic $13 mascara and beyond.
How often do you use drugstore beauty products?
A lot, to be honest. Especially since I had my daughter, Nell, I'm at the drugstore all the time, whether I'm picking up baby wipes, diapers, or other essentials. As a new parent, you end up there constantly. I've also always been a fan of classic drugstore finds, so there are a lot of them in my everyday beauty and wellness routine.
Do you think drugstore products can be just as effective as high-end products?
Absolutely. Sometimes I think they're even more effective. If you look at ingredient lists, drugstore products often have very similar formulations to high-end products. In many cases, the drugstore product is actually the original, and a luxury brand creates a similar version because the original is so popular.
Bosworth's Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products
Hello
Antiplaque and Whitening Fluoride Free Toothpaste - Natural Peppermint
"One of my favorites right now is Hello Antiplaque & Whitening Toothpaste. It's a great everyday toothpaste, and I've been using it for a while. I really love the ingredient profile. Everything Hello makes is thoughtfully formulated with globally sourced ingredients, and the products are vegan, cruelty-free, and free of dyes, artificial sweeteners, and artificial flavors. Those things are really important to me. I own a wellness brand with a similar philosophy around formulation, so what isn't included in a product is just as important as what is."
Aquaphor
Healing Ointment
"My second pick is Aquaphor Healing Ointment. It's a universal staple for me. I rediscovered it after having Nell because we used it for so many baby-related needs, and now it's back in my own routine. It's such an incredible, versatile product."
CeraVe
Moisturizing Face & Body Cream
"I also love CeraVe Moisturizing Cream. It's simple, dermatologist-recommended, and focuses on repairing the skin barrier. Barrier repair is getting a lot of attention right now, and CeraVe has always been a reliable go-to."
Love Wellness
Ph Balanced Cleanser Fragrance Free Cleanser
"Another favorite is Love Wellness pH Balanced Cleanser, which is available at drugstores like CVS. It's from my own brand and follows a similar formulation philosophy to Hello. It's fragrance-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, ob-gyn developed, and clinically proven not to disrupt vaginal pH with daily use. It's definitely one of my drugstore essentials."
Hello
72-Hour Aluminum-Free Deodorant - Sunny Daze
"For deodorant, I've been loving the Hello Sunny Days Deodorant. It smells amazing—kind of like a tropical cocktail. As a new mom, my routine looks very different these days, so I try to find small moments of self-care that bring joy to my day. This deodorant is one of those little things that makes me feel good."
CoverGirl
Lash Blast Volume Waterproof Mascara
"I've also been using Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Waterproof Mascara for years. I'm a firm believer that drugstore mascara is every bit as good as luxury mascara—if not better."
La Roche-Posay
Anthelios Clear Skin Dry Touch Face Sunscreen SPF 60
"And finally, I love La Roche-Posay Anthelios SPF. It's an incredible sunscreen and another drugstore staple for me"
Lo Bosworth's seven drugstore beauty (and wellness) essentials come in at just $72.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.