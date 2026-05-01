What Do Chic Dressers Wear Between Spring and Summer? One of These Anti-Jeans Trends, of Course

Transitioning your wardrobe through the seasons is a very strategic act. Fail to keep hold of a few core staples that can suit an array of climatic concerns, and you’ll find yourself completely undoing all the work of carefully planning, packing away and switching out your clothes to better suit the weather’s whims. Of all the categories to consider, trousers are the most seamless to change over. Be it clean-cut jeans or polished cigarette pants, there’s not an occasion, setting or silhouette that wouldn’t benefit from wearing this style of bottom. The only exception to this rule, however, is the rare stretch of time when spring gently unfurls into summer.
This is a spell of contradictions, where morning blue skies and soaring temperatures can quickly plummet into grey afternoons and freezing evenings without little warning. As a result, you need to ensure that your trousers are malleable enough to suit these fluctuations whilst still achieving the fundamental task of either keeping you cool or heating you up. (Depending on whatever the Met Office projects.)
Though you can safely pack away your thermal leggings and corduroy pants, can the same be said for your indigo jeans and stiff wool trousers? On the contrary, is it slightly too premature to be unpacking your denim shorts and athletic hotpants to wear with graphic t-shirts and peasant tops à la Zoë Kravitz and Carrie Bradshaw, respectively?
As you can gauge, this is a topic that warrants careful consideration. Though we’re constantly teetering on the edge of a false start to the season, there is some consolation in knowing that the days are only getting longer, the sun will shine more brightly and the mercury will rise. With that in mind, uncover the 7 trouser trends guaranteed to see you through this season and the next. Lightweight, elegant and oh-so aspirational, these are silhouettes you’ll can’t wait to slip into and won’t want to get out of.
7 Transitional Trouser Trends to Wear Between Spring and Summer in 2026
1. Bloomers
Style Notes: While once relegated exclusively to the boudoir, bloomers have become the latest underwear-as-outerwear trend to garner mainstream attention. With a longline silhouette, slightly peplum edge and scallop trim, these trousers have cropped up everywhere from Chloé to Posse, converting every ensemble they feature into something more bohemian, ethereal and care-free.
Shop the Trend:
POSSE
Florence Ruffled Linen Straight-Leg Pants
With voluminous tiered ruffles, this delicate bell shape trouser brings dimension to any balmy day.